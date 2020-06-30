All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:51 AM

2829 Franklin Ave E N5

2829 Franklin Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

2829 Franklin Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Eastlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Eastlake gem - with fireplace and deck - available now! - Large, Light-filled 2nd floor home, with wood-burning fireplace for a cozy winter evening. Oak floors throughout, with carpeted bedroom. Enjoy morning coffee on your covered back balcony! Kitchen with stainless appliances opens onto living area and dining for an open feel.

Easy I-5 access, close to Lake Union, Lake Washington, Arboretum, Gasworks Park, Burke Gilman Trail, UW and Portage Bay. Nearby restaurants include Eastlake Bar & Grill, Ivar's Salmon House, Le Fournil French bakery, Sebi's Bistro, Little Water Cantina, Northlake Pizza.

Off-street parking space and storage closet off deck. Bicycle rack inside secure entrance. Washer/Dryer inside condo.

~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~Water/Sewer/Garbage paid by HOA, tenant is responsible for internet/cable and electricity.
~9-month lease or longer
~Pets considered with pet rent, subject to pet screening
~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

(RLNE5277415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2829 Franklin Ave E N5 have any available units?
2829 Franklin Ave E N5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2829 Franklin Ave E N5 have?
Some of 2829 Franklin Ave E N5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2829 Franklin Ave E N5 currently offering any rent specials?
2829 Franklin Ave E N5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2829 Franklin Ave E N5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2829 Franklin Ave E N5 is pet friendly.
Does 2829 Franklin Ave E N5 offer parking?
Yes, 2829 Franklin Ave E N5 offers parking.
Does 2829 Franklin Ave E N5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2829 Franklin Ave E N5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2829 Franklin Ave E N5 have a pool?
No, 2829 Franklin Ave E N5 does not have a pool.
Does 2829 Franklin Ave E N5 have accessible units?
No, 2829 Franklin Ave E N5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2829 Franklin Ave E N5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2829 Franklin Ave E N5 does not have units with dishwashers.

