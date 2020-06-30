2829 Franklin Ave E N5

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Eastlake gem - with fireplace and deck - available now! - Large, Light-filled 2nd floor home, with wood-burning fireplace for a cozy winter evening. Oak floors throughout, with carpeted bedroom. Enjoy morning coffee on your covered back balcony! Kitchen with stainless appliances opens onto living area and dining for an open feel.



Easy I-5 access, close to Lake Union, Lake Washington, Arboretum, Gasworks Park, Burke Gilman Trail, UW and Portage Bay. Nearby restaurants include Eastlake Bar & Grill, Ivar's Salmon House, Le Fournil French bakery, Sebi's Bistro, Little Water Cantina, Northlake Pizza.



Off-street parking space and storage closet off deck. Bicycle rack inside secure entrance. Washer/Dryer inside condo.



~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

~$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~Water/Sewer/Garbage paid by HOA, tenant is responsible for internet/cable and electricity.

~9-month lease or longer

~Pets considered with pet rent, subject to pet screening

~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)



