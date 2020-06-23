All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2822 Southwest Adams Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2822 Southwest Adams Street
Last updated December 11 2019 at 12:02 PM

2822 Southwest Adams Street

2822 Southwest Adams Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Delridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2822 Southwest Adams Street, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous townhome with fabulous open floor plan located just 10 minutes from downtown Seattle! Terrific kitchen with alder cabinets, caesarstone countertops & limestone accents. Stainless steel appliances. Sparkling Marbau hardwoods. Private fenced patio & off street parking. Close proximity to everything West Seattle has to offer. Check it out! Move -in: 1st full month's rent, refundable 2200 deposit, screening fee. 12 month lease, credit score at least 700, net income greater than 2x rent
Super easy access to the West Seattle bridge. Downtown in minutes via either I5 or 99. Rapid Ride and Connector are really close. Downtown West Seattle is the last little old town feel shopping district in the city. It has everything, hardware, records, toys, movies, and way way more. Then, come summer, head down to the beach. The energy can't be matched.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2822 Southwest Adams Street have any available units?
2822 Southwest Adams Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2822 Southwest Adams Street have?
Some of 2822 Southwest Adams Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2822 Southwest Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
2822 Southwest Adams Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2822 Southwest Adams Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2822 Southwest Adams Street is pet friendly.
Does 2822 Southwest Adams Street offer parking?
Yes, 2822 Southwest Adams Street does offer parking.
Does 2822 Southwest Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2822 Southwest Adams Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2822 Southwest Adams Street have a pool?
No, 2822 Southwest Adams Street does not have a pool.
Does 2822 Southwest Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 2822 Southwest Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2822 Southwest Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2822 Southwest Adams Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verve
2720 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Mad Flats
1523 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Skye At Belltown
500 Wall St
Seattle, WA 98121
Union View Apartments
1243 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
O2
2401 3rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Brooklyn 65
1222 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
The Pearl Apartments
1530 15th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
7 Hills
1919 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University