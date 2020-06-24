2811 NE 115th St Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher coffee bar

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar internet access

GET A ONE TIME $500 MOVE IN DISCOUNT IF YOU MOVE IN TIL MARCH 15!



Rent out this beautiful townhouse in the Meadowbrook neighborhood in Seattle furnished or unfurnished! You will never run out of places to eat as it is conveniently situated near restaurants and coffee shops. The home itself features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a small yet fully-fenced yard, a patio, a private balcony, a living room fireplace, hardwood floors in dining and living room, Fully-carpeted bedrooms, and tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen consists of smooth countertops and backsplash, ready-to-use kitchen appliances, and hardwood cabinets and drawers. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Strictly no pets are allowed on the property.



Nearby parks:

Virgil Flaim Park, Meadowbrook Playfield and Pinehurst Pocket Park



Nearby Schools:

Hazel Wolf K-8 - 0.78 miles, 7/10

Olympic Hills Elementary School - 0.92 miles, 6/10

Jane Addams Middle School - 0.24 miles, 6/10

Nathan Hale High School - 0.32 miles, 5/10



Bus lines:

75 - 0.1 miles

372 - 0.1 miles

988 - 0.1 miles

309 - 0.3 miles



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4589646)