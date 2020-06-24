All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2811 NE 115th St Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2811 NE 115th St Unit B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2811 NE 115th St Unit B

2811 Northeast 115th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2811 Northeast 115th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Lake City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
internet access
GET A ONE TIME $500 MOVE IN DISCOUNT IF YOU MOVE IN TIL MARCH 15!

Rent out this beautiful townhouse in the Meadowbrook neighborhood in Seattle furnished or unfurnished! You will never run out of places to eat as it is conveniently situated near restaurants and coffee shops. The home itself features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a small yet fully-fenced yard, a patio, a private balcony, a living room fireplace, hardwood floors in dining and living room, Fully-carpeted bedrooms, and tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen consists of smooth countertops and backsplash, ready-to-use kitchen appliances, and hardwood cabinets and drawers. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Strictly no pets are allowed on the property.

Nearby parks:
Virgil Flaim Park, Meadowbrook Playfield and Pinehurst Pocket Park

Nearby Schools:
Hazel Wolf K-8 - 0.78 miles, 7/10
Olympic Hills Elementary School - 0.92 miles, 6/10
Jane Addams Middle School - 0.24 miles, 6/10
Nathan Hale High School - 0.32 miles, 5/10

Bus lines:
75 - 0.1 miles
372 - 0.1 miles
988 - 0.1 miles
309 - 0.3 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4589646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 NE 115th St Unit B have any available units?
2811 NE 115th St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2811 NE 115th St Unit B have?
Some of 2811 NE 115th St Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2811 NE 115th St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2811 NE 115th St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 NE 115th St Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 2811 NE 115th St Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2811 NE 115th St Unit B offer parking?
No, 2811 NE 115th St Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 2811 NE 115th St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2811 NE 115th St Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 NE 115th St Unit B have a pool?
No, 2811 NE 115th St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2811 NE 115th St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2811 NE 115th St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 NE 115th St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2811 NE 115th St Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Augusta
4041 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Cadence Apartments
3040 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Common Anderson
1806 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
The Corydon
5101 25th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Juxt
810 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Viktoria
1915 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
The Chloe Apartments
1408 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Union SLU
905 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University