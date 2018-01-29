Rent Calculator
Seattle, WA
2811 NE 115th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
2811 NE 115th St
2811 NE 115th St
·
No Longer Available
Location
2811 NE 115th St, Seattle, WA 98125
Meadowbrook
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
(RLNE4589646)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2811 NE 115th St have any available units?
2811 NE 115th St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2811 NE 115th St have?
Some of 2811 NE 115th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2811 NE 115th St currently offering any rent specials?
2811 NE 115th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 NE 115th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2811 NE 115th St is pet friendly.
Does 2811 NE 115th St offer parking?
No, 2811 NE 115th St does not offer parking.
Does 2811 NE 115th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2811 NE 115th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 NE 115th St have a pool?
No, 2811 NE 115th St does not have a pool.
Does 2811 NE 115th St have accessible units?
No, 2811 NE 115th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 NE 115th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2811 NE 115th St has units with dishwashers.
