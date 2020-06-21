2769 NW 65th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This recently remodeled two-bedroom and two-bathroom upper unit of a duplex is located in the Loyal Heights neighborhood in Seattle. With excellent walk and bike scores, this location is rated as very walkable and bikeable so most errands can be accomplished on foot, and even more efficiently on a bike due to the flat surface and good bike lanes. Walk, bike, or bus into the heart of Ballard, to grocery stores, farmers market, Ballard Locks, pubs, playground, and Golden Gardens.



A spacious office room, fireplace, and speakers wired throughout the house.



The lot itself boasts a private back yard with a patio, fire pit and deckperfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests, and offers plenty of storage space in the shed. Inside, the home features rich hardwood flooring.



If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this gourmet kitchen surrounded by stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, glossy granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy, and features full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and big south-facing windows, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For vehicles, one off-street parking is provided.



$150 additional monthly fee for all utilities. tenant is only responsible for electricity the rest will be paid by owner



Walk score: 80

Bike score: 82



Nearby parks:

Ballard Playground, Webster Park and Ballard Commons Park



Nearby Schools:

Ballard High School - 0.85 miles, 10/10

Loyal Heights Elementary School - 0.76 miles, 8/10

Salmon Bay School - 0.57 miles, 8/10

Adams Elementary School - 0.16 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

18 - 0.2 miles

40 - 0.2 miles

17 - 0.3 miles



