Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2769 NW 65th St

2769 NW 65th St · No Longer Available
Location

2769 NW 65th St, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This recently remodeled two-bedroom and two-bathroom upper unit of a duplex is located in the Loyal Heights neighborhood in Seattle. With excellent walk and bike scores, this location is rated as very walkable and bikeable so most errands can be accomplished on foot, and even more efficiently on a bike due to the flat surface and good bike lanes. Walk, bike, or bus into the heart of Ballard, to grocery stores, farmers market, Ballard Locks, pubs, playground, and Golden Gardens.

A spacious office room, fireplace, and speakers wired throughout the house.

The lot itself boasts a private back yard with a patio, fire pit and deckperfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests, and offers plenty of storage space in the shed. Inside, the home features rich hardwood flooring.

If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this gourmet kitchen surrounded by stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, glossy granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy, and features full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and big south-facing windows, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For vehicles, one off-street parking is provided.

$150 additional monthly fee for all utilities. tenant is only responsible for electricity the rest will be paid by owner

Walk score: 80
Bike score: 82

Nearby parks:
Ballard Playground, Webster Park and Ballard Commons Park

Nearby Schools:
Ballard High School - 0.85 miles, 10/10
Loyal Heights Elementary School - 0.76 miles, 8/10
Salmon Bay School - 0.57 miles, 8/10
Adams Elementary School - 0.16 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
18 - 0.2 miles
40 - 0.2 miles
17 - 0.3 miles

(RLNE4511234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2769 NW 65th St have any available units?
2769 NW 65th St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2769 NW 65th St have?
Some of 2769 NW 65th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2769 NW 65th St currently offering any rent specials?
2769 NW 65th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2769 NW 65th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2769 NW 65th St is pet friendly.
Does 2769 NW 65th St offer parking?
No, 2769 NW 65th St does not offer parking.
Does 2769 NW 65th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2769 NW 65th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2769 NW 65th St have a pool?
No, 2769 NW 65th St does not have a pool.
Does 2769 NW 65th St have accessible units?
No, 2769 NW 65th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2769 NW 65th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2769 NW 65th St has units with dishwashers.
