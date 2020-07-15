All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2717 Western Avenue, Unit #1118.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2717 Western Avenue, Unit #1118
Last updated June 23 2020 at 11:21 PM

2717 Western Avenue, Unit #1118

2717 Western Avenue · (425) 296-6610
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Belltown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2717 Western Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 31

$3,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1071 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
guest suite
Looking for a quiet pied-a-terre in Seattle downtown? This open 2bed, 2bath Air-Conditioned Penthouse at the Klee condominium is located next to Seattle's Waterfront with views of the Puget Sound, ferries, stadiums, Mt Rainier, & the city lights at night. It is close to the Sculpture Park, Pike Place Market, Space Needle and more! The top floor offers a quiet space in the city with amazing views through large windows which also brighten the unit incredibly. Enjoy hip restaurants and shopping nearby from the Waterfront to Belltown to Pike Place Market to the core of downtown's shopping district. Parking and storage come with this fabulous unit. Spacious bedrooms, walk -in closet, custom upgrades and washer/dryer in unit complete this home. Amenities of the Klee include: guest suite, gym, community room, patio, media and business center, and building concierge and manager. Rent includes water/sewer/garbage and HOA dues. Pets are welcome on case by case and with additional security deposit. Please contact Zarina Malik for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Western Avenue, Unit #1118 have any available units?
2717 Western Avenue, Unit #1118 has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 Western Avenue, Unit #1118 have?
Some of 2717 Western Avenue, Unit #1118's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 Western Avenue, Unit #1118 currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Western Avenue, Unit #1118 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Western Avenue, Unit #1118 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2717 Western Avenue, Unit #1118 is pet friendly.
Does 2717 Western Avenue, Unit #1118 offer parking?
Yes, 2717 Western Avenue, Unit #1118 offers parking.
Does 2717 Western Avenue, Unit #1118 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2717 Western Avenue, Unit #1118 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Western Avenue, Unit #1118 have a pool?
No, 2717 Western Avenue, Unit #1118 does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Western Avenue, Unit #1118 have accessible units?
No, 2717 Western Avenue, Unit #1118 does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Western Avenue, Unit #1118 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2717 Western Avenue, Unit #1118 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2717 Western Avenue, Unit #1118?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Publix / Historic
504 5th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
The Danforth
1425 Spring Street
Seattle, WA 98104
St. James Tower
920 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Moda
2312 3rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Denny18
1823 18th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Valdok
1701 Northwest 56th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41
Seattle, WA 98133
Viva
1111 East Union Street
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity