2717 Western Avenue, Unit #1118

Looking for a quiet pied-a-terre in Seattle downtown? This open 2bed, 2bath Air-Conditioned Penthouse at the Klee condominium is located next to Seattle's Waterfront with views of the Puget Sound, ferries, stadiums, Mt Rainier, & the city lights at night. It is close to the Sculpture Park, Pike Place Market, Space Needle and more! The top floor offers a quiet space in the city with amazing views through large windows which also brighten the unit incredibly. Enjoy hip restaurants and shopping nearby from the Waterfront to Belltown to Pike Place Market to the core of downtown's shopping district. Parking and storage come with this fabulous unit. Spacious bedrooms, walk -in closet, custom upgrades and washer/dryer in unit complete this home. Amenities of the Klee include: guest suite, gym, community room, patio, media and business center, and building concierge and manager. Rent includes water/sewer/garbage and HOA dues. Pets are welcome on case by case and with additional security deposit. Please contact Zarina Malik for more information.