2711 Northeast 115th Street - 302

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

It's ALL NEW INSIDE!! And the price is NEW, too. Open House this Saturday from 12:00 (noon) to 2:00 pm.

New bamboo hardwood floors, New counters and cabinets, New granite and quartz counter tops, New Appliances, New paint! This roomy North Seattle (just off Lake City Way) top floor unit has been totally renovated. Even the covered private deck has been re-done. This small (9-unit) complex is conveniently located just a block off Lake City way and offers one free "off-street" parking spot, on-site laundry facilities -- and storage lockers are available. Flat monthly fee of $75 covers water, sewer, trash and recycling. This all electric unit has it's own meter.

Pet policy -- No Dogs -- up to 2 cats (must be at least one-years old, spayed/neutered, have all required vaccinations and favorable references from previous landlords). A refundable pet deposit of $300 for one pet ($500 for 2 pets) plus pet rent of $25 per pet, per month is required.

Renter's insurance is required. You must view the property prior to making application. We do not accept portable screening reports. This unit is being offered by; and the property is professionally managed by UMANO Property Management. Initial 12-month lease is required -- with possible fixed-term extensions. Contact us to exchange information and to schedule a viewing.