All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2711 Northeast 115th Street - 302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2711 Northeast 115th Street - 302
Last updated May 10 2019 at 4:02 AM

2711 Northeast 115th Street - 302

2711 Northeast 115th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2711 Northeast 115th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Meadowbrook

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
It's ALL NEW INSIDE!! And the price is NEW, too. Open House this Saturday from 12:00 (noon) to 2:00 pm.
New bamboo hardwood floors, New counters and cabinets, New granite and quartz counter tops, New Appliances, New paint! This roomy North Seattle (just off Lake City Way) top floor unit has been totally renovated. Even the covered private deck has been re-done. This small (9-unit) complex is conveniently located just a block off Lake City way and offers one free "off-street" parking spot, on-site laundry facilities -- and storage lockers are available. Flat monthly fee of $75 covers water, sewer, trash and recycling. This all electric unit has it's own meter.
Pet policy -- No Dogs -- up to 2 cats (must be at least one-years old, spayed/neutered, have all required vaccinations and favorable references from previous landlords). A refundable pet deposit of $300 for one pet ($500 for 2 pets) plus pet rent of $25 per pet, per month is required.
Renter's insurance is required. You must view the property prior to making application. We do not accept portable screening reports. This unit is being offered by; and the property is professionally managed by UMANO Property Management. Initial 12-month lease is required -- with possible fixed-term extensions. Contact us to exchange information and to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 Northeast 115th Street - 302 have any available units?
2711 Northeast 115th Street - 302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2711 Northeast 115th Street - 302 have?
Some of 2711 Northeast 115th Street - 302's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 Northeast 115th Street - 302 currently offering any rent specials?
2711 Northeast 115th Street - 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 Northeast 115th Street - 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2711 Northeast 115th Street - 302 is pet friendly.
Does 2711 Northeast 115th Street - 302 offer parking?
Yes, 2711 Northeast 115th Street - 302 offers parking.
Does 2711 Northeast 115th Street - 302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2711 Northeast 115th Street - 302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 Northeast 115th Street - 302 have a pool?
No, 2711 Northeast 115th Street - 302 does not have a pool.
Does 2711 Northeast 115th Street - 302 have accessible units?
No, 2711 Northeast 115th Street - 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 Northeast 115th Street - 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2711 Northeast 115th Street - 302 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

206 Bell Apartments
206 Bell St
Seattle, WA 98121
Rianna
810 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
The Heights on Capitol Hill
130 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Tower12 Apartments
2015 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
The Pearl Apartments
1530 15th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Mio
1319 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Prism
10711 8th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Viva
1111 East Union Street
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University