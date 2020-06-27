All apartments in Seattle
2711 4th Ave N
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

2711 4th Ave N

2711 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2711 4th Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2711 4th Ave N Available 07/01/19 Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in gorgeous North Queen Anne neighborhood - Meticulously maintained and professionally managed triplex has a rare opportunity to live in highly desirable Queen Anne. Minutes to downtown Seattle, Fremont, Ballard and all the fun and convenience city living has to offer. High ceilings, oversized windows throughout unit, offering beautiful views, and bright and open floor plan perfect for entertaining. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs. Downstairs boasts an extra large bedroom with int's own bathroom. Laundry and extra storage area downstairs as well. Unit has garage access and parking! Beautiful yard space with mature landscaping. Contact us today to schedule a tour!

(RLNE4074812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 4th Ave N have any available units?
2711 4th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2711 4th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2711 4th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 4th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 2711 4th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2711 4th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2711 4th Ave N offers parking.
Does 2711 4th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2711 4th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 4th Ave N have a pool?
No, 2711 4th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2711 4th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2711 4th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 4th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2711 4th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2711 4th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2711 4th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
