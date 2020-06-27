Amenities

2711 4th Ave N Available 07/01/19 Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in gorgeous North Queen Anne neighborhood - Meticulously maintained and professionally managed triplex has a rare opportunity to live in highly desirable Queen Anne. Minutes to downtown Seattle, Fremont, Ballard and all the fun and convenience city living has to offer. High ceilings, oversized windows throughout unit, offering beautiful views, and bright and open floor plan perfect for entertaining. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs. Downstairs boasts an extra large bedroom with int's own bathroom. Laundry and extra storage area downstairs as well. Unit has garage access and parking! Beautiful yard space with mature landscaping. Contact us today to schedule a tour!



(RLNE4074812)