2705 11 Ave W.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

2705 11 Ave W.

2705 11th Avenue West · (206) 420-2244
Location

2705 11th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $4500 · Avail. Jul 30

$4,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Available 07/30/20 2705 11 Ave W - Property Id: 301243

Architect designed 2 story house with 3 entrances to house/deck/porch. Large, amazing kitchen space, enormouse amt of cabinetry on both floors, separate large laundry room with storage space, all appliances, gas heat, wood burning firepl., light thruout house, harwdood flrs, each bedroom has it's own bath. Off St. parking on quiet neighborhood streets. Bus origin point is 1 block away so bus is stationed there for a while. Great & relaible neighbor across and down the st. All previous tenants were professional, non smokers w/o pets, pls. be same. Deck height may be dangerous for young child. Viewings during daylight are best. Pls call with questions and to schedule between 11 am and 11pm.
Property Id 301243

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5859215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 11 Ave W. have any available units?
2705 11 Ave W. has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2705 11 Ave W. have?
Some of 2705 11 Ave W.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 11 Ave W. currently offering any rent specials?
2705 11 Ave W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 11 Ave W. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2705 11 Ave W. is pet friendly.
Does 2705 11 Ave W. offer parking?
Yes, 2705 11 Ave W. offers parking.
Does 2705 11 Ave W. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2705 11 Ave W. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 11 Ave W. have a pool?
No, 2705 11 Ave W. does not have a pool.
Does 2705 11 Ave W. have accessible units?
No, 2705 11 Ave W. does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 11 Ave W. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2705 11 Ave W. has units with dishwashers.
