All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2624 NW 59th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2624 NW 59th Street
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM

2624 NW 59th Street

2624 Northwest 59th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2624 Northwest 59th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ballard Tri-Plex - Available now! You will love every inch of this very spacious 2,000 square ft. 3 bedroom/2 bath top floor Ballard Tri-Plex! Located in walkable Ballard in a fantastic location! Light and bright with all new granite countertops in both bathrooms and kitchen along with updated stainless kitchen appliances! All hardwoods throughout, no carpet. Living room is huge with cozy wood burning fireplace and sliding glass doors that lead to your private deck. All three bedrooms are very spacious with large closets. Master bedroom has attached bathroom. Super desirable Ballard location with great proximity to trendy neighborhood retail and restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, entertainment, bus lines, and Rapid Ride. What's not to love about living in the heart of walkable Ballard! Walk to to the Ballard Locks, the Ballard Market and to some of the best and most popular restaurants in Seattle; Starbucks, Traders Joe's and Whole Foods just minutes away. Easy Commute to Amazon/SLU and downtown Seattle, University of Washington and Microsoft Connector. Washer and dryer included. Attached one car garage is great for extra storage plus parking out back for additional car in driveway. $45 per person for water, sewer and garbage. Tenants pay for electricity. Pets are considered on a case by case basis with additional $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smokers.

To view this property, please contact Barb Bender at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, at 206-954-4575 or barb@avenueoneresidential.com

#avenueoneresidential.com #seattlerentals #Ballardrentals #amazonSLU #MicrosoftConnector #Ballard

(RLNE5121180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 NW 59th Street have any available units?
2624 NW 59th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2624 NW 59th Street have?
Some of 2624 NW 59th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2624 NW 59th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2624 NW 59th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 NW 59th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2624 NW 59th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2624 NW 59th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2624 NW 59th Street offers parking.
Does 2624 NW 59th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2624 NW 59th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 NW 59th Street have a pool?
No, 2624 NW 59th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2624 NW 59th Street have accessible units?
No, 2624 NW 59th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 NW 59th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2624 NW 59th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sundodger
4218 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Skye At Belltown
500 Wall St
Seattle, WA 98121
AMLI Mark24
2428 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Parla Apartments
9176 Holman Rd NW
Seattle, WA 98117
The Shelby
2201 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Mosaic on Greenwood
13543 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Thornton Place / Creekside
337 NE 103rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University