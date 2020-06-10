2624 NW 59th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ballard Tri-Plex - Available now! You will love every inch of this very spacious 2,000 square ft. 3 bedroom/2 bath top floor Ballard Tri-Plex! Located in walkable Ballard in a fantastic location! Light and bright with all new granite countertops in both bathrooms and kitchen along with updated stainless kitchen appliances! All hardwoods throughout, no carpet. Living room is huge with cozy wood burning fireplace and sliding glass doors that lead to your private deck. All three bedrooms are very spacious with large closets. Master bedroom has attached bathroom. Super desirable Ballard location with great proximity to trendy neighborhood retail and restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, entertainment, bus lines, and Rapid Ride. What's not to love about living in the heart of walkable Ballard! Walk to to the Ballard Locks, the Ballard Market and to some of the best and most popular restaurants in Seattle; Starbucks, Traders Joe's and Whole Foods just minutes away. Easy Commute to Amazon/SLU and downtown Seattle, University of Washington and Microsoft Connector. Washer and dryer included. Attached one car garage is great for extra storage plus parking out back for additional car in driveway. $45 per person for water, sewer and garbage. Tenants pay for electricity. Pets are considered on a case by case basis with additional $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smokers.



To view this property, please contact Barb Bender at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, at 206-954-4575 or barb@avenueoneresidential.com



#avenueoneresidential.com #seattlerentals #Ballardrentals #amazonSLU #MicrosoftConnector #Ballard



(RLNE5121180)