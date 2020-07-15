All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2621 2nd Ave Unit 601.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2621 2nd Ave Unit 601
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

2621 2nd Ave Unit 601

2621 2nd Avenue · (425) 209-0252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Belltown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2621 2nd Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2621 2nd Ave Unit 601 · Avail. Jul 30

$2,099

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
sauna
2621 2nd Ave Unit 601 Available 07/30/20 Belltown Condo........... - Spacious southwest facing Harbour Heights condo. The open floor with Bamboo flooring throughout has a kitchen with custom cabinets, Sub Zero refrigerator and Miele oven and cooktop. The bedroom area is larger enough for a queen-size bed. Enjoy the rooftop deck with spectacular views on the Sound, Space Needle and the Cascade Mountains. The unit comes with W/D, A/C and 55" flat-screen TV. Other amenities include a pool, fitness room and sauna. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent and security deposit (one month’s rent).

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $6,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5341820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 2nd Ave Unit 601 have any available units?
2621 2nd Ave Unit 601 has a unit available for $2,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2621 2nd Ave Unit 601 have?
Some of 2621 2nd Ave Unit 601's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 2nd Ave Unit 601 currently offering any rent specials?
2621 2nd Ave Unit 601 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 2nd Ave Unit 601 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2621 2nd Ave Unit 601 is pet friendly.
Does 2621 2nd Ave Unit 601 offer parking?
No, 2621 2nd Ave Unit 601 does not offer parking.
Does 2621 2nd Ave Unit 601 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2621 2nd Ave Unit 601 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 2nd Ave Unit 601 have a pool?
Yes, 2621 2nd Ave Unit 601 has a pool.
Does 2621 2nd Ave Unit 601 have accessible units?
No, 2621 2nd Ave Unit 601 does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 2nd Ave Unit 601 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2621 2nd Ave Unit 601 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2621 2nd Ave Unit 601?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Metropolitan Park
601 S Washington St
Seattle, WA 98104
Stream Fifteen
605 15th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98112
Olympus
2801 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Uptown Queen Anne
315 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Stream Dexios
1600 Dexter Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Prism
10711 8th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Star Apartments
170 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity