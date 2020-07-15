Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool sauna

2621 2nd Ave Unit 601 Available 07/30/20 Belltown Condo........... - Spacious southwest facing Harbour Heights condo. The open floor with Bamboo flooring throughout has a kitchen with custom cabinets, Sub Zero refrigerator and Miele oven and cooktop. The bedroom area is larger enough for a queen-size bed. Enjoy the rooftop deck with spectacular views on the Sound, Space Needle and the Cascade Mountains. The unit comes with W/D, A/C and 55" flat-screen TV. Other amenities include a pool, fitness room and sauna. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent and security deposit (one month’s rent).



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $6,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE5341820)