2621 25th Ave. W,

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Light and Bright Magnolia Home! Available Now! - You'll love this single level light and bright home with an amazing Magnolia location! The spacious living room has huge picture windows, gleaming hardwood floors and a fireplace.



The neat and clean kitchen conveniently includes high-end front load washer and dryer. The home has three bedrooms, two of which have french doors leading to the covered patio and beautiful terraced back yard, perfect for outdoor living. Master suite, hardwood floors, updated kitchen/baths and central cooling! Generous garage with a shop area and off-street parking.



Centrally located--just one block to Bayview Playground! Also close to schools, the Village, and quick commute to Interbay, Downtown, South Lake Union or Fremont. Schedule a showing today to see this ideal home!



-Showings by appointment only.

-No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with an agent. All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care.

-All rentals are strictly non-smoking.

-12 month or longer lease.

-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis (dogs under 60 lbs., please) with pet screening, pet rent will apply.

-Application fee of $45 per adult over 18. All adults must apply.

-First, last, and deposit required. Payment plan available for security and last month's rent, please inquire.

-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/



(RLNE5063526)