All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2621 25th Ave. W,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2621 25th Ave. W,
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:51 AM

2621 25th Ave. W,

2621 25th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Magnolia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2621 25th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Light and Bright Magnolia Home! Available Now! - You'll love this single level light and bright home with an amazing Magnolia location! The spacious living room has huge picture windows, gleaming hardwood floors and a fireplace.

The neat and clean kitchen conveniently includes high-end front load washer and dryer. The home has three bedrooms, two of which have french doors leading to the covered patio and beautiful terraced back yard, perfect for outdoor living. Master suite, hardwood floors, updated kitchen/baths and central cooling! Generous garage with a shop area and off-street parking.

Centrally located--just one block to Bayview Playground! Also close to schools, the Village, and quick commute to Interbay, Downtown, South Lake Union or Fremont. Schedule a showing today to see this ideal home!

-Showings by appointment only.
-No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with an agent. All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care.
-All rentals are strictly non-smoking.
-12 month or longer lease.
-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis (dogs under 60 lbs., please) with pet screening, pet rent will apply.
-Application fee of $45 per adult over 18. All adults must apply.
-First, last, and deposit required. Payment plan available for security and last month's rent, please inquire.
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

(RLNE5063526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 25th Ave. W, have any available units?
2621 25th Ave. W, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2621 25th Ave. W, have?
Some of 2621 25th Ave. W,'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 25th Ave. W, currently offering any rent specials?
2621 25th Ave. W, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 25th Ave. W, pet-friendly?
Yes, 2621 25th Ave. W, is pet friendly.
Does 2621 25th Ave. W, offer parking?
Yes, 2621 25th Ave. W, offers parking.
Does 2621 25th Ave. W, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2621 25th Ave. W, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 25th Ave. W, have a pool?
No, 2621 25th Ave. W, does not have a pool.
Does 2621 25th Ave. W, have accessible units?
No, 2621 25th Ave. W, does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 25th Ave. W, have units with dishwashers?
No, 2621 25th Ave. W, does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uwajimaya Village
521 S Weller St
Seattle, WA 98104
Mad Flats
1523 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Etta Ballard
1710 Northwest 57th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Orion
910 John Street
Seattle, WA 98109
10 Clay
10 Clay St
Seattle, WA 98121
Mio
1319 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Cielo
800 Seneca St
Seattle, WA 98101
2900 on First Apartments
2900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University