Last updated May 3 2020 at 4:22 AM

2615 Lake Washington Boulevard East

2615 Lake Washington Boulevard East · No Longer Available
Location

2615 Lake Washington Boulevard East, Seattle, WA 98112
Montlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath charmer!
Spectacular Location in the beloved Montlake neighborhood.
This comfortable home overlooks Lake Washington and is just minutes away from the Arboretum & Burke Gilman trail. The beautiful light-filled living room has a wood burning fireplace and built-in full wall bookcase.
A separate formal dining room adjoins a functional eat-in kitchen, with granite counters and abundant built- ins and cabinets. Cozy breakfast nook overlooks a beautiful backyard with mature plum and cherry trees and rosemary and bay plants. Step out the back door to a lovely stone patio that is perfect for entertaining.
Three large bedrooms, two upstairs and one downstairs, with excellent closet space.
Full baths on each floor. Beautiful hardwood floors upstairs and down, with eco-
friendly (and non-allergenic) marmoleum flooring in the kitchen and basement.
The large partially finished basement has a separate laundry room with full-size washer and dryer,
abundant storage, and can be used as a home office, den or just a bonus room.
A two car garage with an ample workshop area connects to the basement. Never get
wet in the rain!
The house is surrounded by mature plantings - a fire-orange azalea is
ready to bloom outside the dining room in spring. This home is perfectly located to
take advantage of all the features that make Montlake a wonderful place to live.
The Arboretum and Lake are just across the street, Superb access to the light rail and the bike path is right across the street! Nearly waterfront, just walk out your door and put in your kayak!
Other amenities that make Montlake so coveted are only blocks away. The Montlake Public Library, tennis courts, track and field house, Montlake Bicycle Shop, Cafe Lago, Fuel Coffee, two terrific small markets, and the Lynn Street toddler playground, and of course the excellent Montlake Elementary School.

Must have good credit & verifiable references & credentials. No smoking please.
Please call or text
Annette Grupido 206-383-0667 for a showing appt.
LynnMac Commercial Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 Lake Washington Boulevard East have any available units?
2615 Lake Washington Boulevard East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2615 Lake Washington Boulevard East have?
Some of 2615 Lake Washington Boulevard East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 Lake Washington Boulevard East currently offering any rent specials?
2615 Lake Washington Boulevard East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 Lake Washington Boulevard East pet-friendly?
No, 2615 Lake Washington Boulevard East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2615 Lake Washington Boulevard East offer parking?
Yes, 2615 Lake Washington Boulevard East offers parking.
Does 2615 Lake Washington Boulevard East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2615 Lake Washington Boulevard East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 Lake Washington Boulevard East have a pool?
No, 2615 Lake Washington Boulevard East does not have a pool.
Does 2615 Lake Washington Boulevard East have accessible units?
No, 2615 Lake Washington Boulevard East does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 Lake Washington Boulevard East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2615 Lake Washington Boulevard East has units with dishwashers.
