2615 Lake Washington Boulevard East

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage tennis court

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath charmer!

Spectacular Location in the beloved Montlake neighborhood.

This comfortable home overlooks Lake Washington and is just minutes away from the Arboretum & Burke Gilman trail. The beautiful light-filled living room has a wood burning fireplace and built-in full wall bookcase.

A separate formal dining room adjoins a functional eat-in kitchen, with granite counters and abundant built- ins and cabinets. Cozy breakfast nook overlooks a beautiful backyard with mature plum and cherry trees and rosemary and bay plants. Step out the back door to a lovely stone patio that is perfect for entertaining.

Three large bedrooms, two upstairs and one downstairs, with excellent closet space.

Full baths on each floor. Beautiful hardwood floors upstairs and down, with eco-

friendly (and non-allergenic) marmoleum flooring in the kitchen and basement.

The large partially finished basement has a separate laundry room with full-size washer and dryer,

abundant storage, and can be used as a home office, den or just a bonus room.

A two car garage with an ample workshop area connects to the basement. Never get

wet in the rain!

The house is surrounded by mature plantings - a fire-orange azalea is

ready to bloom outside the dining room in spring. This home is perfectly located to

take advantage of all the features that make Montlake a wonderful place to live.

The Arboretum and Lake are just across the street, Superb access to the light rail and the bike path is right across the street! Nearly waterfront, just walk out your door and put in your kayak!

Other amenities that make Montlake so coveted are only blocks away. The Montlake Public Library, tennis courts, track and field house, Montlake Bicycle Shop, Cafe Lago, Fuel Coffee, two terrific small markets, and the Lynn Street toddler playground, and of course the excellent Montlake Elementary School.



Must have good credit & verifiable references & credentials. No smoking please.

Please call or text

Annette Grupido 206-383-0667 for a showing appt.

LynnMac Commercial Real Estate.