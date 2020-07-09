All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2608 S Lane ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2608 S Lane ST
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

2608 S Lane ST

2608 South Lane Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Atlantic
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2608 South Lane Street, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ebe3aab0b8 ---- Welcome to your new home! Enjoy stunning appliances, gorgeous tiling and a spacious abode in this highly walkable and convenient one-bedroom! High ceilings, beautiful plank floors, and an inviting color scheme make this a perfect fit for anyone. Large living space, a spacious bedroom and designer finishes. Make this home yours today! COMMUNITY NAME: Lois Lane Apartments YEAR BUILT: 2016 SCHOOLS Elementary: Leschi | Middle/Jr High: Washington | High: Garfield APPLIANCES Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer PARKING Street HEATING Electric UTILITIES INCLUDED Water | Sewer | Garbage - Flat rate $50/occupant/month LEASE DETAILS 6 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1995. We may ask for last month's rent based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY &ndash; Case by Case IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies: &bull; Pet is possible with prior approval &bull; Pet must be over 2 years old &bull; Pet must neutered or spayed &bull; Pet must be and under 30lbs &bull; No aggressive breeds &bull; Other restrictions may apply &bull; Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet. &bull; Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is 25% monthly rent. This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out. EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties Ada Compliant Bus Route Secured Mailbox

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 S Lane ST have any available units?
2608 S Lane ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 S Lane ST have?
Some of 2608 S Lane ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 S Lane ST currently offering any rent specials?
2608 S Lane ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 S Lane ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2608 S Lane ST is pet friendly.
Does 2608 S Lane ST offer parking?
Yes, 2608 S Lane ST offers parking.
Does 2608 S Lane ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2608 S Lane ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 S Lane ST have a pool?
No, 2608 S Lane ST does not have a pool.
Does 2608 S Lane ST have accessible units?
No, 2608 S Lane ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 S Lane ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2608 S Lane ST has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St
Seattle, WA 98126
Elara
2134 Western Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Westside Flats
3233 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
Vega
4528 44th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Epicenter Apartments
620 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
East Howe steps
1823 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Cyrene
50 University Street
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University