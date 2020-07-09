2608 S Lane ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ebe3aab0b8 ---- Welcome to your new home! Enjoy stunning appliances, gorgeous tiling and a spacious abode in this highly walkable and convenient one-bedroom! High ceilings, beautiful plank floors, and an inviting color scheme make this a perfect fit for anyone. Large living space, a spacious bedroom and designer finishes. Make this home yours today! COMMUNITY NAME: Lois Lane Apartments YEAR BUILT: 2016 SCHOOLS Elementary: Leschi | Middle/Jr High: Washington | High: Garfield APPLIANCES Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer PARKING Street HEATING Electric UTILITIES INCLUDED Water | Sewer | Garbage - Flat rate $50/occupant/month LEASE DETAILS 6 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1995. We may ask for last month's rent based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY – Case by Case IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies: • Pet is possible with prior approval • Pet must be over 2 years old • Pet must neutered or spayed • Pet must be and under 30lbs • No aggressive breeds • Other restrictions may apply • Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet. • Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is 25% monthly rent. This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out. EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties Ada Compliant Bus Route Secured Mailbox