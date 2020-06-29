2606 E Denny Way

Amenities

No more Laundromat for you when you rent this fully furnished, elegant, charming, quiet, bright, and well equipped garden studio, available to move in on October 1st, 2019. It has its own full size washer and dryer, kitchenette (ceramic cook top, microwave/toaster oven, convection oven, rotisserie, fridge/freezer; new cookware and dishes), independent entry, full bath, independent heating (electric log fireplace), lots of storage (huge walk-in closet), alcove bed (double bed includes comforter and bed linen), easy parking on the street. It is ideally located in the Madison-Arboretum area, walking distance from great restaurants (Crush, Harvest Vine, Rover's, Voil, La Cantina, Caf Flora, Luc, Essential Bakery, Chinoise, and Nichino), a large Safeway, a YMCA (pool, gym, yoga classes), short bus rides to downtown, main hospitals, Seattle U, and the UW, easy access to the 520 bridge and all other freeways.

No Pets Allowed



