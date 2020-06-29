All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 29 2019

2606 E Denny Way

2606 East Denny Way · No Longer Available
Location

2606 East Denny Way, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
gym
pool
yoga
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
yoga
Available 10/01/19 Garden Studio Furnished - Property Id: 122839

No more Laundromat for you when you rent this fully furnished, elegant, charming, quiet, bright, and well equipped garden studio, available to move in on October 1st, 2019. It has its own full size washer and dryer, kitchenette (ceramic cook top, microwave/toaster oven, convection oven, rotisserie, fridge/freezer; new cookware and dishes), independent entry, full bath, independent heating (electric log fireplace), lots of storage (huge walk-in closet), alcove bed (double bed includes comforter and bed linen), easy parking on the street. It is ideally located in the Madison-Arboretum area, walking distance from great restaurants (Crush, Harvest Vine, Rover's, Voil, La Cantina, Caf Flora, Luc, Essential Bakery, Chinoise, and Nichino), a large Safeway, a YMCA (pool, gym, yoga classes), short bus rides to downtown, main hospitals, Seattle U, and the UW, easy access to the 520 bridge and all other freeways.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/122839p
Property Id 122839

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5148861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 E Denny Way have any available units?
2606 E Denny Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2606 E Denny Way have?
Some of 2606 E Denny Way's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 E Denny Way currently offering any rent specials?
2606 E Denny Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 E Denny Way pet-friendly?
No, 2606 E Denny Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2606 E Denny Way offer parking?
No, 2606 E Denny Way does not offer parking.
Does 2606 E Denny Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2606 E Denny Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 E Denny Way have a pool?
Yes, 2606 E Denny Way has a pool.
Does 2606 E Denny Way have accessible units?
No, 2606 E Denny Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 E Denny Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2606 E Denny Way does not have units with dishwashers.
