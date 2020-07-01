All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2529 Yale Avenue East - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2529 Yale Avenue East - 1
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

2529 Yale Avenue East - 1

2529 Yale Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Eastlake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2529 Yale Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Eastlake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Be the proud tenant of LaureyAnn Aparments, a quiet community just 1 block from Lake Union in the trendy Eastlake neighborhood! Well laid out 1 bedroom, 1 bath in 6 unit complex. Secured storage and laundry in basement. Tandem parking space off Yale Ave E. Live in one of Seattle's Urban Villages with easy access to pubic transportation, taking you quickly to University of Washington, Amazon, or downtown Seattle. Pets Negotiable.

See our website for online application and rental criteria:
https:\\vmi.managebuilding.com

Contact for viewing or questions concerning the listing:
VMI Property Management
jneutz@vmipropertymanagement.com
206-463-4864 (voice)
206-550-2061 (voice or text)
Be the proud tenant of LaureyAnn Apartments, a quiet community just 1 block from Lake Union in the trendy Eastlake neighborhood! Well laid out 2 bedroom, 1 bath in 6 unit complex. Top floor apartment with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, deck, and gorgeous views of the lake! See the fireworks from your living room picture window and deck! Secured storage and laundry in basement. Kitchen includes dishwasher. Tandem parking space off Yale Ave E. Live in one of Seattle's Urban Villages with easy access to pubic transportation, taking you quickly to University of Washington, Amazon, or downtown Seattle. Pets Negotiable.

See our website for online application and rental criteria:
https:\\vmi.managebuilding.com

Contact for viewing or questions concerning the listing:
VMI Property Management
jneutz@vmipropertymanagement.com
206-463-4864 (voice)
206-550-2061 (voice or text)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2529 Yale Avenue East - 1 have any available units?
2529 Yale Avenue East - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2529 Yale Avenue East - 1 have?
Some of 2529 Yale Avenue East - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2529 Yale Avenue East - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2529 Yale Avenue East - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2529 Yale Avenue East - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2529 Yale Avenue East - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2529 Yale Avenue East - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2529 Yale Avenue East - 1 offers parking.
Does 2529 Yale Avenue East - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2529 Yale Avenue East - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2529 Yale Avenue East - 1 have a pool?
No, 2529 Yale Avenue East - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2529 Yale Avenue East - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2529 Yale Avenue East - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2529 Yale Avenue East - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2529 Yale Avenue East - 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera Jackson
1801 South Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
Element 42
2641 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
AMLI Wallingford
1850 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Koi Apartments
1139 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Circa Green Lake
6900 E Green Lake Way N
Seattle, WA 98115
Willow Court Apartment Homes
6901 Delridge Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
Infinity
1414 10th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Rooster
900 NE 65th St
Seattle, WA 98115

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University