2529 Yale Avenue East - 1

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

Be the proud tenant of LaureyAnn Aparments, a quiet community just 1 block from Lake Union in the trendy Eastlake neighborhood! Well laid out 1 bedroom, 1 bath in 6 unit complex. Secured storage and laundry in basement. Tandem parking space off Yale Ave E. Live in one of Seattle's Urban Villages with easy access to pubic transportation, taking you quickly to University of Washington, Amazon, or downtown Seattle. Pets Negotiable.



See our website for online application and rental criteria:

https:\\vmi.managebuilding.com



Contact for viewing or questions concerning the listing:

VMI Property Management

jneutz@vmipropertymanagement.com

206-463-4864 (voice)

206-550-2061 (voice or text)

Be the proud tenant of LaureyAnn Apartments, a quiet community just 1 block from Lake Union in the trendy Eastlake neighborhood! Well laid out 2 bedroom, 1 bath in 6 unit complex. Top floor apartment with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, deck, and gorgeous views of the lake! See the fireworks from your living room picture window and deck! Secured storage and laundry in basement. Kitchen includes dishwasher. Tandem parking space off Yale Ave E. Live in one of Seattle's Urban Villages with easy access to pubic transportation, taking you quickly to University of Washington, Amazon, or downtown Seattle. Pets Negotiable.



