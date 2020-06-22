All apartments in Seattle
2528 Queen Anne Avenue North - 2

2528 Queen Anne Avenue North · (206) 378-5899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2528 Queen Anne Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
Move-in Special $600 Off 1st Months Rent for Leases starting by July 15, 2020.

Moorman Properties LLC

Sherné Unit #2

Naturally well-lit 1 bedroom apartment home in the Upper Queen Anne neighborhood. Situated on Queen Anne Ave, you are a minute's walk to boutiques, restaurants, parks and bus-lines into downtown. Impeccable hardwood flooring, high ceilings, and spacious open layout. Parking and storage available.

Description
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ensconced upon a hillside terraced with native plant species this charming 1920's building captures all of the old world charm one would expect to find in Queen Anne. Hardwood flooring and elevated ceilings greet residents as they enter their crown molding lined living rooms. Updated tile shower-surrounds and kitchen back-splashes provide a period-appropriate upgrade to the kitchen and bathroom areas. With all of this attention to detail and beautiful craftsmanship it is no wonder the Sherné has withstood the test of time.

This building is located on the north side of Queen Anne Ave, just a minutes walk from restaurants, parks, boutiques and bus lines into downtown Seattle.

LEASE TERMS
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$1200 Security Deposit
$45 Application Fee/Credit Check (per adult occupying the unit)
$80/occupant - Water, Hot-Water, Sewer, Garbage
$40/mo parking (optional)
$25/mo storage (optional)
Tenants pays Cable TV, Internet
No Smokers
No Candles
No Pets
*Renter's Insurance Required*

For your Application to be considered as a Completed Application all tenants applying must submit the following items:

* submittal of a completed application form online or in person including the $45 application fee
* submit holding fee of $1200
* provide proof of income such as a paystub, offer letter, or other source of verifiable income

Screening Criteria:
-------------------------------------------------
Rental History
12 months verifiable rental history

Credit History:
At least 4 accounts established for 1 year in good standing

Employment
6 months with current employer or previous employment in same field of work

Income
Monthly Verifiable income must be equal to at least 3 times the rental amount

Section 8 Applicant Criteria:
All Section 8 applicants are required to meet the same criteria as stated above, with the exception that the applicant only needs to meet the income requirements for their portion of the rent.

*We do not accept tenant-provided screening reports*
Ensconced upon a hillside terraced with native plant species this charming 1920's building captures all of the old world charm one would expect to find in Queen Anne. Hardwood flooring and elevated ceilings greet residents as they enter their crown molding lined living rooms. Updated tile shower-surrounds and kitchen back-splashes provide a period-appropriate upgrade to the kitchen and bathroom areas. With all of this attention to detail and beautiful craftsmanship it is no wonder the Sherné has withstood the test of time.

This building is located on the north side of Queen Anne Ave, just a minutes walk from restaurants, parks, boutiques and bus lines into downtown Seattle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2528 Queen Anne Avenue North - 2 have any available units?
2528 Queen Anne Avenue North - 2 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2528 Queen Anne Avenue North - 2 have?
Some of 2528 Queen Anne Avenue North - 2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2528 Queen Anne Avenue North - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2528 Queen Anne Avenue North - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2528 Queen Anne Avenue North - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2528 Queen Anne Avenue North - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2528 Queen Anne Avenue North - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2528 Queen Anne Avenue North - 2 does offer parking.
Does 2528 Queen Anne Avenue North - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2528 Queen Anne Avenue North - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2528 Queen Anne Avenue North - 2 have a pool?
No, 2528 Queen Anne Avenue North - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2528 Queen Anne Avenue North - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2528 Queen Anne Avenue North - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2528 Queen Anne Avenue North - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2528 Queen Anne Avenue North - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
