2528 Queen Anne Avenue North - 2

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated internet access

Move-in Special $600 Off 1st Months Rent for Leases starting by July 15, 2020.



Moorman Properties LLC



Sherné Unit #2



Naturally well-lit 1 bedroom apartment home in the Upper Queen Anne neighborhood. Situated on Queen Anne Ave, you are a minute's walk to boutiques, restaurants, parks and bus-lines into downtown. Impeccable hardwood flooring, high ceilings, and spacious open layout. Parking and storage available.



Description

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ensconced upon a hillside terraced with native plant species this charming 1920's building captures all of the old world charm one would expect to find in Queen Anne. Hardwood flooring and elevated ceilings greet residents as they enter their crown molding lined living rooms. Updated tile shower-surrounds and kitchen back-splashes provide a period-appropriate upgrade to the kitchen and bathroom areas. With all of this attention to detail and beautiful craftsmanship it is no wonder the Sherné has withstood the test of time.



This building is located on the north side of Queen Anne Ave, just a minutes walk from restaurants, parks, boutiques and bus lines into downtown Seattle.



LEASE TERMS

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

$1200 Security Deposit

$45 Application Fee/Credit Check (per adult occupying the unit)

$80/occupant - Water, Hot-Water, Sewer, Garbage

$40/mo parking (optional)

$25/mo storage (optional)

Tenants pays Cable TV, Internet

No Smokers

No Candles

No Pets

*Renter's Insurance Required*



For your Application to be considered as a Completed Application all tenants applying must submit the following items:



* submittal of a completed application form online or in person including the $45 application fee

* submit holding fee of $1200

* provide proof of income such as a paystub, offer letter, or other source of verifiable income



Screening Criteria:

-------------------------------------------------

Rental History

12 months verifiable rental history



Credit History:

At least 4 accounts established for 1 year in good standing



Employment

6 months with current employer or previous employment in same field of work



Income

Monthly Verifiable income must be equal to at least 3 times the rental amount



Section 8 Applicant Criteria:

All Section 8 applicants are required to meet the same criteria as stated above, with the exception that the applicant only needs to meet the income requirements for their portion of the rent.



*We do not accept tenant-provided screening reports*

