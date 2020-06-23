All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2517 57th Ave SW

2517 57th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2517 57th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
internet access
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Alki Townhouse - Property Id: 95223

2 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Basic cable & Wifi
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95223
Property Id 95223

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4634050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 57th Ave SW have any available units?
2517 57th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2517 57th Ave SW have?
Some of 2517 57th Ave SW's amenities include hardwood floors, some paid utils, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517 57th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
2517 57th Ave SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 57th Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 2517 57th Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2517 57th Ave SW offer parking?
No, 2517 57th Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 2517 57th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2517 57th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 57th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 2517 57th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 2517 57th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 2517 57th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 57th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2517 57th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
