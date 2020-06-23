Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2517 57th Ave SW
2517 57th Avenue Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
2517 57th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point
Amenities
hardwood floors
some paid utils
internet access
carpet
range
oven
Alki Townhouse - Property Id: 95223
2 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Basic cable & Wifi
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95223
Property Id 95223
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4634050)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2517 57th Ave SW have any available units?
2517 57th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time.
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Seattle Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2517 57th Ave SW have?
Some of 2517 57th Ave SW's amenities include hardwood floors, some paid utils, and internet access.
Amenities section
.
Is 2517 57th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
2517 57th Ave SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 57th Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 2517 57th Ave SW is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Seattle
.
Does 2517 57th Ave SW offer parking?
No, 2517 57th Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 2517 57th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2517 57th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 57th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 2517 57th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 2517 57th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 2517 57th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 57th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2517 57th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
