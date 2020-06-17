Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2515 57th Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2515 57th Ave SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2515 57th Ave SW
2515 57th Avenue Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
2515 57th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
internet access
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Alki Beach Townhouse - Property Id: 95222
2 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Basic cable & Internet
1 Parking Space
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95222
Property Id 95222
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4633999)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2515 57th Ave SW have any available units?
2515 57th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2515 57th Ave SW have?
Some of 2515 57th Ave SW's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2515 57th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
2515 57th Ave SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 57th Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 2515 57th Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seattle
.
Does 2515 57th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 2515 57th Ave SW does offer parking.
Does 2515 57th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 57th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 57th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 2515 57th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 2515 57th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 2515 57th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 57th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2515 57th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ascent South Lake Union
1145 Republican St.
Seattle, WA 98109
Vida
1205 Northeast 66th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Sitka
1225 East Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98102
Ruth Court
123 18th Ave
Seattle, WA 98112
Saxton Apartments
520 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41
Seattle, WA 98133
2900 on First Apartments
2900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Similar Pages
Seattle 1 Bedrooms
Seattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly Apartments
Seattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Everett, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Auburn, WA
Bothell, WA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ballard
Belltown
Queen Anne
Delridge
University District
Lower Queen Anne
South Lake Union
First Hill
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
City University of Seattle
North Seattle College
Seattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University