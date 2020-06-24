All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2514 Dexter Ave N #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2514 Dexter Ave N #1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2514 Dexter Ave N #1

2514 Dexter Ave N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2514 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
East Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
Updated 2 BR/1BA with Views in Convenient Location - This spacious unit located in 4-Plex features western exposure, and lots of natural light. Close to South Lake Union and minutes to Fremont, easy access to downtown, Metro bus stop close by. Kitchen with eat-in area, stainless appliances, and ample cabinet space. Large living room features vaulted 10 ceilings with large newly installed skylights and cozy wood burning fireplace. Sliding glass doors leading to newly refinished very large deck with Lake Union and mountain views. Two large bedrooms located on opposite ends of the hallway for privacy. Spacious full bath with soaking tub. New carpets and new paint through-out. Ample closet space. Laundry located in lower part of unit with washer/dryer and storage. Yard/garden space, front patio great for BBQ. Detached cabana/party room shared by all tenants. Tenant pays all utilities. Forced air heat. Street parking. Please allow 24-hour notice when scheduling showing appointments.
Terms: 1st & security deposit equal to one months rent minus application fees.
Utilities average $200 per person a month for WSG/electricity & heat.
Month-to-month or shorter lease term 6-9 months..
Available March 10.
NO SMOKING/NO PETS PLEASE.
Screening Fee is $43.00 per adult applicant.
Link to our on-line application and qualification requirements:
https://www.chelnwr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3748/2018/02/Notice-To-Applicants-2018.pdf
Listed by CHEL NW Realty LLC.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2903683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 Dexter Ave N #1 have any available units?
2514 Dexter Ave N #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2514 Dexter Ave N #1 have?
Some of 2514 Dexter Ave N #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 Dexter Ave N #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2514 Dexter Ave N #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 Dexter Ave N #1 pet-friendly?
No, 2514 Dexter Ave N #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2514 Dexter Ave N #1 offer parking?
No, 2514 Dexter Ave N #1 does not offer parking.
Does 2514 Dexter Ave N #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2514 Dexter Ave N #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 Dexter Ave N #1 have a pool?
No, 2514 Dexter Ave N #1 does not have a pool.
Does 2514 Dexter Ave N #1 have accessible units?
No, 2514 Dexter Ave N #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 Dexter Ave N #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2514 Dexter Ave N #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gatsby
1145 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Hollywood Lofts
127 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Inspire
3825 Bridge Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
Brooklyn 65
1222 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Metro on First
215 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Common Terry
423 Terry Avenue
Seattle, WA 98104
Roy Street Apartments
100 Roy Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Seventh and James
600 7th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University