2514 Dexter Ave N #1

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel gym fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym bbq/grill

Updated 2 BR/1BA with Views in Convenient Location - This spacious unit located in 4-Plex features western exposure, and lots of natural light. Close to South Lake Union and minutes to Fremont, easy access to downtown, Metro bus stop close by. Kitchen with eat-in area, stainless appliances, and ample cabinet space. Large living room features vaulted 10 ceilings with large newly installed skylights and cozy wood burning fireplace. Sliding glass doors leading to newly refinished very large deck with Lake Union and mountain views. Two large bedrooms located on opposite ends of the hallway for privacy. Spacious full bath with soaking tub. New carpets and new paint through-out. Ample closet space. Laundry located in lower part of unit with washer/dryer and storage. Yard/garden space, front patio great for BBQ. Detached cabana/party room shared by all tenants. Tenant pays all utilities. Forced air heat. Street parking. Please allow 24-hour notice when scheduling showing appointments.

Terms: 1st & security deposit equal to one months rent minus application fees.

Utilities average $200 per person a month for WSG/electricity & heat.

Month-to-month or shorter lease term 6-9 months..

Available April 1.

NO SMOKING/NO PETS PLEASE.

Screening Fee is $43.00 per adult applicant.

Link to our on-line application and qualification requirements:

https://www.chelnwr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3748/2018/02/Notice-To-Applicants-2018.pdf

