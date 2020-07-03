All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2504 Western Ave Apt 723
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

2504 Western Ave Apt 723

2504 Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Western Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
concierge
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
Prime Belltown TOP FLOOR Condo/2 mths at $1850.00 - TOP FLOOR UNIT - located in the heart of Belltown -near Space Needle, Pike Place Market, Sculpture Park, Waterfront, this condo provides the complete urban lifestyle. FIRST TWO MONTHS ARE PRICED AT $1850.00. The unit offers incredible sound and city views along with secure entry w/ call-box at front door. Modern kitchen with vaulted ceilings. Ample storage with double closets in the master bedroom. New paint and carpet. Gym, community room and two roof top decks to take complete advantage of the views and entertain. On-site manager/concierge in Southern building. Walk or bike everywhere. 1 parking space and storage included. Water/sewer and garbage include. To arrange a showing or virtual tour please call, text or email the information below. Move in fee of $600.00 paid by tenant.

Under Seattles Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords are prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5725447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Western Ave Apt 723 have any available units?
2504 Western Ave Apt 723 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 Western Ave Apt 723 have?
Some of 2504 Western Ave Apt 723's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 Western Ave Apt 723 currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Western Ave Apt 723 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Western Ave Apt 723 pet-friendly?
No, 2504 Western Ave Apt 723 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2504 Western Ave Apt 723 offer parking?
Yes, 2504 Western Ave Apt 723 offers parking.
Does 2504 Western Ave Apt 723 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Western Ave Apt 723 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Western Ave Apt 723 have a pool?
No, 2504 Western Ave Apt 723 does not have a pool.
Does 2504 Western Ave Apt 723 have accessible units?
No, 2504 Western Ave Apt 723 does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Western Ave Apt 723 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2504 Western Ave Apt 723 does not have units with dishwashers.

