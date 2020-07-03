2504 Western Ave Apt 723

Amenities

Prime Belltown TOP FLOOR Condo/2 mths at $1850.00 - TOP FLOOR UNIT - located in the heart of Belltown -near Space Needle, Pike Place Market, Sculpture Park, Waterfront, this condo provides the complete urban lifestyle. FIRST TWO MONTHS ARE PRICED AT $1850.00. The unit offers incredible sound and city views along with secure entry w/ call-box at front door. Modern kitchen with vaulted ceilings. Ample storage with double closets in the master bedroom. New paint and carpet. Gym, community room and two roof top decks to take complete advantage of the views and entertain. On-site manager/concierge in Southern building. Walk or bike everywhere. 1 parking space and storage included. Water/sewer and garbage include. To arrange a showing or virtual tour please call, text or email the information below. Move in fee of $600.00 paid by tenant.



No Pets Allowed



