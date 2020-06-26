Rent Calculator
Last updated March 11 2020
1 of 7
2446 NW 62nd
2446 Northwest 62nd Street
·
No Longer Available
2446 Northwest 62nd Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard
on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ballard 2 bedroom in Duplex - Spacious 2 bedroom duplex. Great location. Large rooms, lots of light. Fireplace in living room. Extra room in basement. Huge laundry room. Attached one car garage.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4215210)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 2446 NW 62nd have any available units?
2446 NW 62nd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2446 NW 62nd have?
Some of 2446 NW 62nd's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2446 NW 62nd currently offering any rent specials?
2446 NW 62nd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2446 NW 62nd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2446 NW 62nd is pet friendly.
Does 2446 NW 62nd offer parking?
Yes, 2446 NW 62nd offers parking.
Does 2446 NW 62nd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2446 NW 62nd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2446 NW 62nd have a pool?
No, 2446 NW 62nd does not have a pool.
Does 2446 NW 62nd have accessible units?
No, 2446 NW 62nd does not have accessible units.
Does 2446 NW 62nd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2446 NW 62nd does not have units with dishwashers.
