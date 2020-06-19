2440 Alki Ave SW

Amenities
Alki Beachfront Apartment with Panoramic Views and Parking! - This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment is located across from Seattle’s Best Beach!
It is walkable to restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and Alki beach!
THE VIEWS - sunsets, the Olympic Mountains, wildlife, ferries, people-watching, and the beach. Views from both bedrooms, the living room, and the covered balcony.
The apartment is in a secure building located right in the heart of Alki beach. The living room and both bedrooms are facing the beach, with fantastic un-obstructed views of Alki Beach, Puget Sound, and the Olympic Mountains. The master bedroom has a full bath, and the 2nd bedroom comes with an enormous walk-in closet. The large covered balcony has incredible views. It’s the perfect place to have your morning coffee, watch the ferries go by, bbq, and take in the sunset.
There is a wood-burning fireplace to cozy up to, and the apartment has a washer and dryer in the unit. The large kitchen comes with solid oak cabinets, dishwasher, disposal, and full size refrigerator/freezer. The oven/stove is electric. One parking spot is included. Downtown is a short water taxi away. No car commute necessary.
~Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~ In-unit Washer/Dryer
~Parking space included
~ 12 month lease
~ 1 cat or 1 dog under 30 lbs allowed, no breeds that exceed 30 lbs when full grown, no pitbulls
~No smoking
~tenants pay electric
?~ Security deposit of one month’s rent and last month’s rent required. The security deposit and last month’s rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months, no interest)
?~ $45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.
?~ All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~ View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com – Under Availability
No Pets Allowed
