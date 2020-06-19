All apartments in Seattle
2440 Alki Ave SW
2440 Alki Ave SW

2440 Alki Avenue Southwest · (425) 298-6086
Location

2440 Alki Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2440 Alki Ave SW Unit 302 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1336 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
Alki Beachfront Apartment with Panoramic Views and Parking! - This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment is located across from Seattle’s Best Beach!
It is walkable to restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and Alki beach!
THE VIEWS - sunsets, the Olympic Mountains, wildlife, ferries, people-watching, and the beach. Views from both bedrooms, the living room, and the covered balcony.
The apartment is in a secure building located right in the heart of Alki beach. The living room and both bedrooms are facing the beach, with fantastic un-obstructed views of Alki Beach, Puget Sound, and the Olympic Mountains. The master bedroom has a full bath, and the 2nd bedroom comes with an enormous walk-in closet. The large covered balcony has incredible views. It’s the perfect place to have your morning coffee, watch the ferries go by, bbq, and take in the sunset.
There is a wood-burning fireplace to cozy up to, and the apartment has a washer and dryer in the unit. The large kitchen comes with solid oak cabinets, dishwasher, disposal, and full size refrigerator/freezer. The oven/stove is electric. One parking spot is included. Downtown is a short water taxi away. No car commute necessary.

~Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~ In-unit Washer/Dryer
~Parking space included
~ 12 month lease
~ 1 cat or 1 dog under 30 lbs allowed, no breeds that exceed 30 lbs when full grown, no pitbulls
~No smoking
~tenants pay electric
?~ Security deposit of one month’s rent and last month’s rent required. The security deposit and last month’s rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months, no interest)
?~ $45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.
?~ All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~ View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com – Under Availability

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2440 Alki Ave SW have any available units?
2440 Alki Ave SW has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2440 Alki Ave SW have?
Some of 2440 Alki Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2440 Alki Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
2440 Alki Ave SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2440 Alki Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2440 Alki Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 2440 Alki Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 2440 Alki Ave SW does offer parking.
Does 2440 Alki Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2440 Alki Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2440 Alki Ave SW have a pool?
No, 2440 Alki Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 2440 Alki Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 2440 Alki Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2440 Alki Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2440 Alki Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
