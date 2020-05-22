All apartments in Seattle
2427 NW 59th St #203

2427 Northwest 59th Street · (206) 784-4813
Location

2427 Northwest 59th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2427 NW 59th St #203 · Avail. now

$1,975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
South Facing 1 Bedroom Condo in Smaller Building - Light and bright, south facing one bedroom in smaller condo building located in downtown Ballard. Available now.

Features Include:
1 bedroom
1 bathroom
Approximately 558 sq ft
Controlled entry building
Hardwood floors and tile throughout
Gas fireplace
Granite counter tops
Washer and dryer
Dishwasher
Gas stove
South facing deck
Large bedroom closet
Off street parking
Cat negotiable with pet rent
No smoking
Owner pays wsg
Tenant pays electricity
Tenant pays gas heat
12 month lease
Rent $1975
Deposit $1975

Located in the heart of Ballard close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.

There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/

You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/

You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/

The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5723771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

