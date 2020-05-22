2427 NW 59th St #203

Amenities

South Facing 1 Bedroom Condo in Smaller Building - Light and bright, south facing one bedroom in smaller condo building located in downtown Ballard. Available now.



Features Include:

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

Approximately 558 sq ft

Controlled entry building

Hardwood floors and tile throughout

Gas fireplace

Granite counter tops

Washer and dryer

Dishwasher

Gas stove

South facing deck

Large bedroom closet

Off street parking

Cat negotiable with pet rent

No smoking

Owner pays wsg

Tenant pays electricity

Tenant pays gas heat

12 month lease

Rent $1975

Deposit $1975



Located in the heart of Ballard close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.



There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/



You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/



You can view our approval requirements on our website at:

http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/



The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.



This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.



No Dogs Allowed



