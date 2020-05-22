2427 NW 59th St #203

Amenities
South Facing 1 Bedroom Condo in Smaller Building - Light and bright, south facing one bedroom in smaller condo building located in downtown Ballard. Available now.
Features Include:
1 bedroom
1 bathroom
Approximately 558 sq ft
Controlled entry building
Hardwood floors and tile throughout
Gas fireplace
Granite counter tops
Washer and dryer
Dishwasher
Gas stove
South facing deck
Large bedroom closet
Off street parking
Cat negotiable with pet rent
No smoking
Owner pays wsg
Tenant pays electricity
Tenant pays gas heat
12 month lease
Rent $1975
Deposit $1975
Located in the heart of Ballard close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.
There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/
The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.
No Dogs Allowed
