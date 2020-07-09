All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:54 PM

2420 Westlake Ave N

2420 Westlake Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2420 Westlake Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
cable included
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
pet friendly
Charming two story FULLY FURNISHED floating home on Lake Union. The two-bedroom 1.5 bath home is light and bright with several island features. Relax or entertain in your new home which includes hardwood floors, stainless appliances, moorage, large deck, and more. This is your opportunity to experience the Seattle floating home tradition in comfort and style. Just steps away from the endless possibilities of South Lake Union.

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Water, sewer, garbage, heat, internet, and cable included. No smoking. 1 pet only considered on a case by case basis with approval from owner and HOA.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 Westlake Ave N have any available units?
2420 Westlake Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2420 Westlake Ave N have?
Some of 2420 Westlake Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2420 Westlake Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2420 Westlake Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 Westlake Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2420 Westlake Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2420 Westlake Ave N offer parking?
No, 2420 Westlake Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 2420 Westlake Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2420 Westlake Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 Westlake Ave N have a pool?
No, 2420 Westlake Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2420 Westlake Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2420 Westlake Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 Westlake Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2420 Westlake Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

