2420 Westlake Ave N

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly cable included stainless steel internet access

Charming two story FULLY FURNISHED floating home on Lake Union. The two-bedroom 1.5 bath home is light and bright with several island features. Relax or entertain in your new home which includes hardwood floors, stainless appliances, moorage, large deck, and more. This is your opportunity to experience the Seattle floating home tradition in comfort and style. Just steps away from the endless possibilities of South Lake Union.



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Water, sewer, garbage, heat, internet, and cable included. No smoking. 1 pet only considered on a case by case basis with approval from owner and HOA.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW.