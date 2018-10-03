All apartments in Seattle
2411 NW 57th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2411 NW 57th Street

2411 Northwest 57th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2411 Northwest 57th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Adams

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 NW 57th Street have any available units?
2411 NW 57th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2411 NW 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2411 NW 57th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 NW 57th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2411 NW 57th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2411 NW 57th Street offer parking?
No, 2411 NW 57th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2411 NW 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2411 NW 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 NW 57th Street have a pool?
No, 2411 NW 57th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2411 NW 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 2411 NW 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 NW 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2411 NW 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2411 NW 57th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2411 NW 57th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
