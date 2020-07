Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Wonderful location on the east side slope of Magnolia. Well kept building with optional underground garage parking. Huge affordable 2 bedroom / 2 bath apartment with new carpet and paint! Wonderful building with long term tenants and onsite manager. Optional garage parking available for only $50 a month and plenty of street parking.



Terms: One year lease