2410 Nw 57th St

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Ballard near downtown and Swedish Hospital. Great for traveling professional, new to the area or?? Amenities included: accessible, ,hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, fully furnished, and bbq. Utilities included: cable, internet and water. It's pet friendly. Date Available: April 1 2020. $2,695/month rent. $2,695 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Barbara McMahon at 425-218-0707 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Price has already been reduced to accommodate traveling professionals due to covid.