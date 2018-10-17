All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 17 2020

2410 Nw 57th St

2410 Northwest 57th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2410 Northwest 57th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Ballard near downtown and Swedish Hospital. Great for traveling professional, new to the area or?? Amenities included: accessible, ,hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, fully furnished, and bbq. Utilities included: cable, internet and water. It's pet friendly. Date Available: April 1 2020. $2,695/month rent. $2,695 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Barbara McMahon at 425-218-0707 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Price has already been reduced to accommodate traveling professionals due to covid.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 Nw 57th St have any available units?
2410 Nw 57th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2410 Nw 57th St have?
Some of 2410 Nw 57th St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 Nw 57th St currently offering any rent specials?
2410 Nw 57th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 Nw 57th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2410 Nw 57th St is pet friendly.
Does 2410 Nw 57th St offer parking?
No, 2410 Nw 57th St does not offer parking.
Does 2410 Nw 57th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 Nw 57th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 Nw 57th St have a pool?
No, 2410 Nw 57th St does not have a pool.
Does 2410 Nw 57th St have accessible units?
No, 2410 Nw 57th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 Nw 57th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2410 Nw 57th St does not have units with dishwashers.
