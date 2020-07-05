2403 6th Ave W - 1

Amenities

REDUCED! Available for immediate occupancy (following tenant screening). Affordable living in this large studio unit just blocks away from the heart of Queen Anne in the historic and charming Celestine Apartments! Great location at the corner of McGraw and 6th Ave. West -- just across the street from Macrina Bakery and Ken's Market. This vintage and quaint daylight basement unit features high ceilings, comfortable living space, very large walk-in closet, full bath with tub/shower, double pane windows and gas heat. The kitchen features a refrigerator, gas range/oven, and lots of cabinets not usually found in many older buildings. The Celestine Apartments are in a controlled access building -- right on main public transit stops (both north and south). This quiet building (with many long-term tenants) provides a relaxing break from the hustle, bustle and noise associated with most "downtown", in-city locations. The Celestine provides an onsite, coin-op washer and dryer and a covered bike rack to "secure your 2-wheeled ride". For those residents with "4-wheeled transportation" there is abundant free, on-street parking surrounding the building (No permit required). Tenant pays electricity and gas (heat & cooking). Water/sewer and garbage are included at no extra charge! There are numerous eating places, retail shops and hair salons nearby. Note--this is a "No pets, No Smoking" building and Renter's Insurance is required. Of course, properly documented "service animals" are permitted without additional deposits or fees. We are offering a fixed-term lease either ending August 31, 2020 or August 31, 2021.



General rental qualifications are: good credit; favorable landlord references; and stable, verifiable income of 2.5 times the monthly rent. Move-in funds required are just the first month's rent, plus a fully refundable $1100 security deposit. Viewings are by appointment only. You must view the unit before making application. Units are leased by; and the Building is professionally managed by UMANO Property Management.

If you have questions or wish to make an appointment by phone call: 206-686-3661



To schedule a showing, please copy and paste the following link in a web browser. https://showinghero.com/property/managetenantproperty/NjM4Nw==?opt=1