on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving accessible elevator on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments courtyard e-payments internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community

Modern Finishes. Affluent Location. Sophisticated Style. Brand New. 1 MO FREE - Sign a 13 month lease and receive your 1st month FREE!

Sign a 14 month lease and receive your 1st TWO months FREE!



2400 Boston is a brand-new apartment community located in the residential neighborhood of Montlake in Central Seattle. With easy freeway access and located close to many shops, restaurants, UW Campus & much more just a short drive away, this is easily the best location for the busy commuter or someone looking to enjoy a cozy residential neighborhood. We feature stunning new 1 and 2-bedroom apartments with hardwood style floors, modern kitchen and bath fixtures, stainless steel appliances, large windows and much more! We are currently leasing NOW!



Contact us NOW for more information and leasing tours. Don’t wait, these apartments won’t last long!



Animal Rent: $50/month

Animal Refundable Security Deposit: $600



3D Tours of our Sample Units:



#303 Open 1 Bedroom

•https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cy3MnqNJxnk



#200 2x2 Bedroom Penthouse

•https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=GtcrQnHasmn



More Building Photos

•https://mcres.pixieset.com/2400boston303andbuilding/



