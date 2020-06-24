2400 Boston

Lease Length: 9-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $600 - Based on credit/screening
Move-in Fees: $400 Hold Fee - Goes towards 1st Month's Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee: $0
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrict against agreesive breed dogs. *With a current Vet temperament letter and onsite meet and greet, we can make exceptions for restricted breeds.
Parking Details: Garage Parking $125 per stall.
Storage Details: Storage Units Range $50-$200