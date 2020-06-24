All apartments in Seattle
2400 Boston
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

2400 Boston

2400 East Boston Street · (206) 460-1988
Location

2400 East Boston Street, Seattle, WA 98112
Montlake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2400 Boston.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
package receiving
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
Modern Finishes. Affluent Location. Sophisticated Style. Brand New. 1 MO FREE - Sign a 13 month lease and receive your 1st month FREE!
Sign a 14 month lease and receive your 1st TWO months FREE!

2400 Boston is a brand-new apartment community located in the residential neighborhood of Montlake in Central Seattle. With easy freeway access and located close to many shops, restaurants, UW Campus & much more just a short drive away, this is easily the best location for the busy commuter or someone looking to enjoy a cozy residential neighborhood. We feature stunning new 1 and 2-bedroom apartments with hardwood style floors, modern kitchen and bath fixtures, stainless steel appliances, large windows and much more! We are currently leasing NOW!

Contact us NOW for more information and leasing tours. Don’t wait, these apartments won’t last long!

Animal Rent: $50/month
Animal Refundable Security Deposit: $600

3D Tours of our Sample Units:

#303 Open 1 Bedroom
•https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cy3MnqNJxnk

#200 2x2 Bedroom Penthouse
•https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=GtcrQnHasmn

More Building Photos
•https://mcres.pixieset.com/2400boston303andbuilding/

(RLNE4084818)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $600 - Based on credit/screening
Move-in Fees: $400 Hold Fee - Goes towards 1st Month's Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee: $0
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrict against agreesive breed dogs. *With a current Vet temperament letter and onsite meet and greet, we can make exceptions for restricted breeds.
Parking Details: Garage Parking $125 per stall.
Storage Details: Storage Units Range $50-$200

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Boston have any available units?
2400 Boston doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 Boston have?
Some of 2400 Boston's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 Boston currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Boston is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Boston pet-friendly?
Yes, 2400 Boston is pet friendly.
Does 2400 Boston offer parking?
Yes, 2400 Boston offers parking.
Does 2400 Boston have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 Boston does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Boston have a pool?
No, 2400 Boston does not have a pool.
Does 2400 Boston have accessible units?
Yes, 2400 Boston has accessible units.
Does 2400 Boston have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 Boston has units with dishwashers.
