Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

2344 Northeast 92nd Street

2344 Northeast 92nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2344 Northeast 92nd Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Recently renovated south-facing charming rambler home. one-car garage. Cozy living-dining areas, large picture window, hardwood floor, fireplace. Nice kitchen with newer appliances. washer/dryer provided. 3 bedrooms, 1 additional room can be use as Den. 1 full bath. Large and fully fenced backyard. Nice neighborhood, convenient location. Close to schools, buses, stores and much more. First/last/deposit ($2000). Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for maintaining the yard. No smoking. Will consider small size pets with additional monthly pet rent and refundable pet deposit. Available Mid-June! * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2344 Northeast 92nd Street have any available units?
2344 Northeast 92nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2344 Northeast 92nd Street have?
Some of 2344 Northeast 92nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2344 Northeast 92nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2344 Northeast 92nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2344 Northeast 92nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 2344 Northeast 92nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2344 Northeast 92nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2344 Northeast 92nd Street does offer parking.
Does 2344 Northeast 92nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2344 Northeast 92nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2344 Northeast 92nd Street have a pool?
No, 2344 Northeast 92nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2344 Northeast 92nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2344 Northeast 92nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2344 Northeast 92nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2344 Northeast 92nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
