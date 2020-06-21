2344 Northeast 92nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently renovated south-facing charming rambler home. one-car garage. Cozy living-dining areas, large picture window, hardwood floor, fireplace. Nice kitchen with newer appliances. washer/dryer provided. 3 bedrooms, 1 additional room can be use as Den. 1 full bath. Large and fully fenced backyard. Nice neighborhood, convenient location. Close to schools, buses, stores and much more. First/last/deposit ($2000). Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for maintaining the yard. No smoking. Will consider small size pets with additional monthly pet rent and refundable pet deposit. Available Mid-June! * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.