Large 2 bedroom/one bathroom apartment includes den/office, $1,925/month. Eastlake neighborhood is near downtown and U-District. Easy access to I-5 and has several bus routes nearby. This 2nd floor apt has a large deck with westward views of Queen Anne hill and beyond. Kitchen has a garbage disposal and dishwasher. 2 coin-op laundry rooms in the building. Off-street parking is available for rent. Utilities not included. Please call John @ (206)465-1061 for more info or to view the apartment.