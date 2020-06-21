All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:07 AM

2334 Northeast 94th Street

2334 Northeast 94th Street · (415) 731-0303
Location

2334 Northeast 94th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

coffee bar
playground
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
coffee bar
playground
bbq/grill
Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2 Kitchen, 2 Story Home, large landscaped yard, 2230 s/f This 2,230 square foot house sits on a 6,380 square foot lot and features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. It also features 2 full kitchens located on each floor. Spacious living room with open windows and a fireplace. Large and open landscaped yard, great for BBQs. Nearby schools include Sacajawea Elementary School, Seattle Waldorf School and Wedgwood Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Morning Side Grocery, Safeway and Enat Souk. Nearby coffee shops include Cafe Javasti, Wedgwood Ale House & Cafe and Cafe Kopi. Nearby restaurants include Phayathai Cuisine, Espresso Mechanico and Monarca Express Food Truck. 2334 NE 94th St is near Sacajawea Playground, Victory Heights Playground and Penguin Park. Convenient location, close to bus lines. First/last/deposit ($3500). Tenants pay all utilities as well as maintaining the yard. No smoking. Will consider small size pets with additional monthly pet rent and refundable pet deposit. Available Mid-June! * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2334 Northeast 94th Street have any available units?
2334 Northeast 94th Street has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2334 Northeast 94th Street have?
Some of 2334 Northeast 94th Street's amenities include coffee bar, playground, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2334 Northeast 94th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2334 Northeast 94th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2334 Northeast 94th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2334 Northeast 94th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2334 Northeast 94th Street offer parking?
No, 2334 Northeast 94th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2334 Northeast 94th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2334 Northeast 94th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2334 Northeast 94th Street have a pool?
No, 2334 Northeast 94th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2334 Northeast 94th Street have accessible units?
No, 2334 Northeast 94th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2334 Northeast 94th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2334 Northeast 94th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
