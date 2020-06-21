2334 Northeast 94th Street

Amenities

Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2 Kitchen, 2 Story Home, large landscaped yard, 2230 s/f This 2,230 square foot house sits on a 6,380 square foot lot and features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. It also features 2 full kitchens located on each floor. Spacious living room with open windows and a fireplace. Large and open landscaped yard, great for BBQs. Nearby schools include Sacajawea Elementary School, Seattle Waldorf School and Wedgwood Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Morning Side Grocery, Safeway and Enat Souk. Nearby coffee shops include Cafe Javasti, Wedgwood Ale House & Cafe and Cafe Kopi. Nearby restaurants include Phayathai Cuisine, Espresso Mechanico and Monarca Express Food Truck. 2334 NE 94th St is near Sacajawea Playground, Victory Heights Playground and Penguin Park. Convenient location, close to bus lines. First/last/deposit ($3500). Tenants pay all utilities as well as maintaining the yard. No smoking. Will consider small size pets with additional monthly pet rent and refundable pet deposit. Available Mid-June! * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.