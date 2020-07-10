2316 44th Ave SW #201

Amenities

One Bedroom in West Seattle! - Come check out this new 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit, now available! Fully carpeted, kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a new dishwasher. Unit also has a small private deck and a stacked washer/dryer. Water, sewer, garbage, and one uncovered parking space are included with rent. Located in the pleasant Admiral District neighborhood of West Seattle, within walking distance to a movie theater, library, shopping, restaurants, and a playfield. Cats and dogs are allowed with an additional deposit. The unit is on the third floor and there isn't an elevator in the building.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFBjjgxC-EY&feature=youtu.be



Please contact Quorum Real Estate at 206.283.6000 for any inquiries.



(RLNE5817431)