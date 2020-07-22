Rent Calculator
Home
Seattle, WA
2308 Sw Brandon St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM
2308 Sw Brandon St
2308 Southwest Brandon Street
No Longer Available
2308 Southwest Brandon Street, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Condo located close to transit center, 167, I 5 and Hwy 18.Fully furnished, washer/dryer,gas fireplace,l/r with slider opening to covered patio facing a greenbelt. Covered assigned parking.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2308 Sw Brandon St have any available units?
2308 Sw Brandon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2308 Sw Brandon St have?
Some of 2308 Sw Brandon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2308 Sw Brandon St currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Sw Brandon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Sw Brandon St pet-friendly?
No, 2308 Sw Brandon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seattle
.
Does 2308 Sw Brandon St offer parking?
Yes, 2308 Sw Brandon St offers parking.
Does 2308 Sw Brandon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2308 Sw Brandon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Sw Brandon St have a pool?
No, 2308 Sw Brandon St does not have a pool.
Does 2308 Sw Brandon St have accessible units?
No, 2308 Sw Brandon St does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Sw Brandon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2308 Sw Brandon St does not have units with dishwashers.
