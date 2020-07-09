All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 201

224 23rd Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

224 23rd Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW!**

Unit 201.

Brand new bright corner unit. Studio and 1 bath. Hardwood and tile floors. Secured building. Washer/dryer in unit. 10 minutes to downtown and U of W. On bus line and close to light rail. On-street parking. Garbage and landscaping included. 85 walking score.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month's rent deposit. 10-12 month lease. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW Group.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/224-23rd-avenue-e ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 201 have any available units?
224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 201 currently offering any rent specials?
224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 201 pet-friendly?
No, 224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 201 offer parking?
No, 224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 201 does not offer parking.
Does 224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 201 have a pool?
No, 224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 201 does not have a pool.
Does 224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 201 have accessible units?
No, 224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 201 does not have units with air conditioning.

