224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 201

Amenities

in unit laundry

**AVAILABLE NOW!**



Unit 201.



Brand new bright corner unit. Studio and 1 bath. Hardwood and tile floors. Secured building. Washer/dryer in unit. 10 minutes to downtown and U of W. On bus line and close to light rail. On-street parking. Garbage and landscaping included. 85 walking score.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month's rent deposit. 10-12 month lease. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW Group.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/224-23rd-avenue-e ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.