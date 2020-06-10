223 22nd Avenue East

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Updated Capitol Hill home with original details! Voted #5 in Seattle Magazine's Top Neighborhoods 2018. Front porch with space for seating. Hardwoods through out most of the home. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Rare Air Conditioning! Unfinished basement for storage. Laundry room includes w/d. Lovely fenced back yard with mature fruit trees.