All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 223 22nd Avenue East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
223 22nd Avenue East
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:24 PM

223 22nd Avenue East

223 22nd Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

223 22nd Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Updated Capitol Hill home with original details! Voted #5 in Seattle Magazine's Top Neighborhoods 2018. Front porch with space for seating. Hardwoods through out most of the home. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Rare Air Conditioning! Unfinished basement for storage. Laundry room includes w/d. Lovely fenced back yard with mature fruit trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 22nd Avenue East have any available units?
223 22nd Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 22nd Avenue East have?
Some of 223 22nd Avenue East's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 22nd Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
223 22nd Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 22nd Avenue East pet-friendly?
No, 223 22nd Avenue East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 223 22nd Avenue East offer parking?
No, 223 22nd Avenue East does not offer parking.
Does 223 22nd Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 22nd Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 22nd Avenue East have a pool?
No, 223 22nd Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 223 22nd Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 223 22nd Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 223 22nd Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 22nd Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Malloy
4337 15th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
206 Bell Apartments
206 Bell St
Seattle, WA 98121
Landes
901 8th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Seventeen Fifteen
1715 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Three20
320 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122
Rollin Street Flats
120 Westlake Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Joseph Arnold Lofts
62 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University