2215 E Roy Street

**AVAILABLE NOW!**



1 bedroom plus bonus/1 bath on top floor of triplex. Kitchen with space for eating area, large living room, bedrooms with views overlooking Lake Washington and the Cascades. On bus line. Street parking. Off-street parking available for additional $150 per month. Gas heat.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month's rent deposit. 6,12,18 month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



