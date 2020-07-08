2200 1st Ave N - 2202

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 coffee bar parking garage internet access

Unit #2202



Prime location: Recently updated, naturally well-lit studio apartment home in the Upper Queen Anne neighborhood. Situated one block East of Queen Anne Ave you are a minute's walk to shopping, restaurants, parks and bus-lines into downtown. Impeccable hardwood flooring throughout, full washer/dryer in unit, stainless steel, and quartz counter tops.



Features:



-Beautiful Quartz Countertops

-Stainless Steel High-End Appliance Package

-Full Marble Kitchen Backsplash

-Under Cabinet Ambiance Lighting

-Modern Soft-Close Cabinets And Drawers

-Oversized Undermount Kitchen Sinks

-Luxurious Oak Hardwood Flooring

-Full Sized Washer-Dryer In Unit

-Designer Kitchen And Bathroom Fixtures

-Ceiling Fan



Apprx Sq Footage ---400



DESCRIPTION

Located in the Boston Manor Apartment building on the top of Queen Anne Hill. Queen Anne is one of the safest neighborhoods in Seattle. Because of its proximity to bus lines and its excellent central location, it has easy access to the downtown Seattle corridor. Several parks are within walking distance as well as restaurants, grocery stores, coffee shops, entertainment and more!



From the Walk Score website:

Walk Score: 91

Transit Score: 63

Bike Score: 65



RENTAL FEATURES

Mid-Century Modern Building | Washer & Dryer | Stainless Steal Appliances

Refrigerator with Ice Maker | Stove/Oven | Dishwasher | Microwave

Updated Electrical and Ample Outlets | Optional Garage Parking



LEASE TERMS

$1000 Security Deposit

$45 Application Fee/Credit Check (per adult occupying the unit)

$60 Utility Fee Per Person--- Water, Sewer, Garbage

$125 Garage Parking Optional

Tenant Pays Electricity, Internet

No Smokers

No Candles

No Pets

*Renter's Insurance Required*



For your Application to be considered as a Completed Application all tenants applying must submit the following items:



* submittal of application form online or in person including the $45 application fee

* submit holding fee of $1000

* provide proof of income such as a paystub, offer letter, or other source of verifiable income



Screening Criteria:

Rental History

12 months verifiable rental history



Credit History:

At least 4 accounts established for 1 year in good standing



Employment

6 months with current employer or previous employment in same field of work



Income

Monthly Verifiable income must be equal to at least 3 times the rental amount



Section 8 Applicant Criteria:

All Section 8 applicants are required to meet the same criteria as stated above, with the exception that the applicant only needs to meet the income requirements for their portion of the rent.



*We do not accept Tenant Provided Screening Reports*