2200 1st Ave N - 2202

Amenities
Unit #2202
Prime location: Recently updated, naturally well-lit studio apartment home in the Upper Queen Anne neighborhood. Situated one block East of Queen Anne Ave you are a minute's walk to shopping, restaurants, parks and bus-lines into downtown. Impeccable hardwood flooring throughout, full washer/dryer in unit, stainless steel, and quartz counter tops.
Features:
-Beautiful Quartz Countertops
-Stainless Steel High-End Appliance Package
-Full Marble Kitchen Backsplash
-Under Cabinet Ambiance Lighting
-Modern Soft-Close Cabinets And Drawers
-Oversized Undermount Kitchen Sinks
-Luxurious Oak Hardwood Flooring
-Full Sized Washer-Dryer In Unit
-Designer Kitchen And Bathroom Fixtures
-Ceiling Fan
Apprx Sq Footage ---400
DESCRIPTION
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Located in the Boston Manor Apartment building on the top of Queen Anne Hill. Queen Anne is one of the safest neighborhoods in Seattle. Because of its proximity to bus lines and its excellent central location, it has easy access to the downtown Seattle corridor. Several parks are within walking distance as well as restaurants, grocery stores, coffee shops, entertainment and more!
From the Walk Score website:
Walk Score: 91
Transit Score: 63
Bike Score: 65
RENTAL FEATURES
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mid-Century Modern Building | Washer & Dryer | Stainless Steal Appliances
Refrigerator with Ice Maker | Stove/Oven | Dishwasher | Microwave
Updated Electrical and Ample Outlets | Optional Garage Parking
LEASE TERMS
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$1000 Security Deposit
$45 Application Fee/Credit Check (per adult occupying the unit)
$60 Utility Fee Per Person--- Water, Sewer, Garbage
$125 Garage Parking Optional
Tenant Pays Electricity, Internet
No Smokers
No Candles
No Pets
*Renter's Insurance Required*
For your Application to be considered as a Completed Application all tenants applying must submit the following items:
* submittal of application form online or in person including the $45 application fee
* submit holding fee of $1000
* provide proof of income such as a paystub, offer letter, or other source of verifiable income
Screening Criteria:
-------------------------------------------------
Rental History
12 months verifiable rental history
Credit History:
At least 4 accounts established for 1 year in good standing
Employment
6 months with current employer or previous employment in same field of work
Income
Monthly Verifiable income must be equal to at least 3 times the rental amount
Section 8 Applicant Criteria:
All Section 8 applicants are required to meet the same criteria as stated above, with the exception that the applicant only needs to meet the income requirements for their portion of the rent.
*We do not accept Tenant Provided Screening Reports*