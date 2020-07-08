All apartments in Seattle
2200 1st Ave N - 2202

2200 1st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2200 1st Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
parking
garage
internet access
Unit #2202

Prime location: Recently updated, naturally well-lit studio apartment home in the Upper Queen Anne neighborhood. Situated one block East of Queen Anne Ave you are a minute's walk to shopping, restaurants, parks and bus-lines into downtown. Impeccable hardwood flooring throughout, full washer/dryer in unit, stainless steel, and quartz counter tops.

Features:

-Beautiful Quartz Countertops
-Stainless Steel High-End Appliance Package
-Full Marble Kitchen Backsplash
-Under Cabinet Ambiance Lighting
-Modern Soft-Close Cabinets And Drawers
-Oversized Undermount Kitchen Sinks
-Luxurious Oak Hardwood Flooring
-Full Sized Washer-Dryer In Unit
-Designer Kitchen And Bathroom Fixtures
-Ceiling Fan

Apprx Sq Footage ---400

DESCRIPTION
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Located in the Boston Manor Apartment building on the top of Queen Anne Hill. Queen Anne is one of the safest neighborhoods in Seattle. Because of its proximity to bus lines and its excellent central location, it has easy access to the downtown Seattle corridor. Several parks are within walking distance as well as restaurants, grocery stores, coffee shops, entertainment and more!

From the Walk Score website:
Walk Score: 91
Transit Score: 63
Bike Score: 65

RENTAL FEATURES
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mid-Century Modern Building | Washer & Dryer | Stainless Steal Appliances
Refrigerator with Ice Maker | Stove/Oven | Dishwasher | Microwave
Updated Electrical and Ample Outlets | Optional Garage Parking

LEASE TERMS
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$1000 Security Deposit
$45 Application Fee/Credit Check (per adult occupying the unit)
$60 Utility Fee Per Person--- Water, Sewer, Garbage
$125 Garage Parking Optional
Tenant Pays Electricity, Internet
No Smokers
No Candles
No Pets
*Renter's Insurance Required*

For your Application to be considered as a Completed Application all tenants applying must submit the following items:

* submittal of application form online or in person including the $45 application fee
* submit holding fee of $1000
* provide proof of income such as a paystub, offer letter, or other source of verifiable income

Screening Criteria:
-------------------------------------------------
Rental History
12 months verifiable rental history

Credit History:
At least 4 accounts established for 1 year in good standing

Employment
6 months with current employer or previous employment in same field of work

Income
Monthly Verifiable income must be equal to at least 3 times the rental amount

Section 8 Applicant Criteria:
All Section 8 applicants are required to meet the same criteria as stated above, with the exception that the applicant only needs to meet the income requirements for their portion of the rent.

*We do not accept Tenant Provided Screening Reports*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

