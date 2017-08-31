All apartments in Seattle
220 23rd Avenue East - 101

220 23rd Avenue East · (415) 731-0303
Location

220 23rd Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Valley

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
***OFFERING $300 RENT CREDIT UPON MOVE IN*** `Fantastic 2 bedrooms, 1 bath unit in a 7-unit security building. Nice and bright living/dining area with open floor plan. Lots of kitchen cabinet space. All appliances provided in unit. Private balcony. Washer and dryer in the unit. Great location by E Madison street neighborhood. 10 minutes from south Lake Union, only 2 miles from Downtown and UW. Lots of buses to downtown and U-District. Easy access to the 520-bridge, I-5 and I-90. Close to stores, restaurants and much more. First/last/deposit ($1600). Tenants pay electricity only. One parking space included. No smoking. No Pets. Available early May. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant. *We do NOT accept applications prior to an applicant first viewing the home IN PERSON. Only once an applicant has viewed the home in person, can they then apply to a property.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 23rd Avenue East - 101 have any available units?
220 23rd Avenue East - 101 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 220 23rd Avenue East - 101 currently offering any rent specials?
220 23rd Avenue East - 101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 23rd Avenue East - 101 pet-friendly?
No, 220 23rd Avenue East - 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 220 23rd Avenue East - 101 offer parking?
Yes, 220 23rd Avenue East - 101 does offer parking.
Does 220 23rd Avenue East - 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 23rd Avenue East - 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 23rd Avenue East - 101 have a pool?
No, 220 23rd Avenue East - 101 does not have a pool.
Does 220 23rd Avenue East - 101 have accessible units?
No, 220 23rd Avenue East - 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 220 23rd Avenue East - 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 23rd Avenue East - 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 23rd Avenue East - 101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 23rd Avenue East - 101 does not have units with air conditioning.
