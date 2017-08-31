220 23rd Avenue East - 101

Amenities

***OFFERING $300 RENT CREDIT UPON MOVE IN*** `Fantastic 2 bedrooms, 1 bath unit in a 7-unit security building. Nice and bright living/dining area with open floor plan. Lots of kitchen cabinet space. All appliances provided in unit. Private balcony. Washer and dryer in the unit. Great location by E Madison street neighborhood. 10 minutes from south Lake Union, only 2 miles from Downtown and UW. Lots of buses to downtown and U-District. Easy access to the 520-bridge, I-5 and I-90. Close to stores, restaurants and much more. First/last/deposit ($1600). Tenants pay electricity only. One parking space included. No smoking. No Pets. Available early May. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant. *We do NOT accept applications prior to an applicant first viewing the home IN PERSON. Only once an applicant has viewed the home in person, can they then apply to a property.*