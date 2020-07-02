Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Large 2 bd $2600, w/s/g/heat included! In the heart of Queen Anne! Close to the busline! Hardwood floors, tile kitchen countertops,separate dining, storage, parking and plenty of closet space. Close to QFC, Safeway, and Metropolitan Market. Near John Hay Elementary, McClure Middle School, and St. Anne School. Walking distance to the 5 Spot Cafe, Toulouse Petit, and Betty. No Smoking / No Pets. 22 W Highland Drive Seattle 98109 ***Please call 206-773-9253 https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure