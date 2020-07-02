All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:20 AM

22 W Highland Drive

22 West Highland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22 West Highland Drive, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Large 2 bd $2600, w/s/g/heat included! In the heart of Queen Anne! Close to the busline! Hardwood floors, tile kitchen countertops,separate dining, storage, parking and plenty of closet space. Close to QFC, Safeway, and Metropolitan Market. Near John Hay Elementary, McClure Middle School, and St. Anne School. Walking distance to the 5 Spot Cafe, Toulouse Petit, and Betty. No Smoking / No Pets. 22 W Highland Drive Seattle 98109 ***Please call 206-773-9253 https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 W Highland Drive have any available units?
22 W Highland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 W Highland Drive have?
Some of 22 W Highland Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 W Highland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22 W Highland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 W Highland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22 W Highland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 22 W Highland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22 W Highland Drive offers parking.
Does 22 W Highland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 W Highland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 W Highland Drive have a pool?
No, 22 W Highland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22 W Highland Drive have accessible units?
No, 22 W Highland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22 W Highland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 W Highland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

