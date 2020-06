Amenities

Ground Floor apartment in West Seattle 4Plex. 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment has open living and dining space overlooking mature greenbelt. Private covered patio. Kitchen has all appliances plus pantry. Stackable washer/dryer in unit. Rent includes exterior storage closet and dedicated off street parking. Terms: 1st & 1 month deposit; 12+ month lease term. No smoking. No pets. *Photos may be of similar unit*



Link to Video:https://youtu.be/kzmFbO0T0n4



Terms: 1st months rent & $1500 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking, no pets. 650+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



