Seattle, WA
2134 N 87th St
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

2134 N 87th St

2134 North 87th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2134 North 87th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely Green Lake Craftsman with Views! FaceTime and Virtual Tours Available - To view a virtual tour of this property, please click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/605660

Virtual real time and recorded tours offered. Welcome home to this lovely three bedroom, two full bath Green Lake craftsman! Youll enjoy sweeping mountain and territorial views. The main floor abounds with light from windows, skylights, and vaulted ceilings. Step out onto your upper deck to take in the views or cozy up by the fire place. A spacious kitchen invites you to dream up your culinary creations. The master and full bath offer a peaceful getaway. On the entry floor youll find two more generously sized bedrooms, a second full bath, access to the garage, full size washer and dryer, tons of storage space, and a glorious outdoor deck, perfect for entertaining. Maintain your perfect comfort zone with three ductless mini splits to provide heat and air conditioning.

This exceptional location allows for a short distance to Green Lake, Maple Leaf Park, and Licton Springs Park, a seamless commute to downtown, South Lake Union (SLU), and the Eastside via Aurora Ave or I-5, and recreational, dining, and shopping activities. Close to North Seattle Community College, UW, Northgate, Northwest Hospital, and much more!

~ Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
~ All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~ Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
~Yard maintenance is tenants responsibility.

(RLNE5532110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 N 87th St have any available units?
2134 N 87th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2134 N 87th St have?
Some of 2134 N 87th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2134 N 87th St currently offering any rent specials?
2134 N 87th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 N 87th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2134 N 87th St is pet friendly.
Does 2134 N 87th St offer parking?
Yes, 2134 N 87th St offers parking.
Does 2134 N 87th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2134 N 87th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 N 87th St have a pool?
No, 2134 N 87th St does not have a pool.
Does 2134 N 87th St have accessible units?
No, 2134 N 87th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 N 87th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2134 N 87th St does not have units with dishwashers.
