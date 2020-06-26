2134 N 87th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely Green Lake Craftsman with Views! FaceTime and Virtual Tours Available - To view a virtual tour of this property, please click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/605660



Virtual real time and recorded tours offered. Welcome home to this lovely three bedroom, two full bath Green Lake craftsman! Youll enjoy sweeping mountain and territorial views. The main floor abounds with light from windows, skylights, and vaulted ceilings. Step out onto your upper deck to take in the views or cozy up by the fire place. A spacious kitchen invites you to dream up your culinary creations. The master and full bath offer a peaceful getaway. On the entry floor youll find two more generously sized bedrooms, a second full bath, access to the garage, full size washer and dryer, tons of storage space, and a glorious outdoor deck, perfect for entertaining. Maintain your perfect comfort zone with three ductless mini splits to provide heat and air conditioning.



This exceptional location allows for a short distance to Green Lake, Maple Leaf Park, and Licton Springs Park, a seamless commute to downtown, South Lake Union (SLU), and the Eastside via Aurora Ave or I-5, and recreational, dining, and shopping activities. Close to North Seattle Community College, UW, Northgate, Northwest Hospital, and much more!



~ Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

~ All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~ Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

~Yard maintenance is tenants responsibility.



(RLNE5532110)