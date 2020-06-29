2133-5th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities elevator parking garage internet access

Located in the heart of Belltown, Lee Court has the convenience you are looking for at reasonable prices for this highly sought out area of Seattle. Downstairs you can grab a sandwich at the Deli, get your nails done at the salon, or dart over to Top Pot Doughnuts for their famous Maple Bar. Lee Court is what you've been searching for, we look forward to serving you! This small studio apartment includes a workable kitchen area, and a manageable studio floor plan. Includes washer/dryer in the unit! Pictures are of a unit on the first floor with the same layout.



Terms: Flexible Lease Terms of 6-12 months. Renters insurance is required. We use a 2.5 rent ratio for qualifying perspective tenants. Lee and Associates accepts checks or money orders only, No cash or credit cards.