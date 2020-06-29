All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:40 PM

2133-5th Ave

2133 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2133 5th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
garage
elevator
internet access
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Located in the heart of Belltown, Lee Court has the convenience you are looking for at reasonable prices for this highly sought out area of Seattle. Downstairs you can grab a sandwich at the Deli, get your nails done at the salon, or dart over to Top Pot Doughnuts for their famous Maple Bar. Lee Court is what you've been searching for, we look forward to serving you! This small studio apartment includes a workable kitchen area, and a manageable studio floor plan. Includes washer/dryer in the unit! Pictures are of a unit on the first floor with the same layout.

Terms: Flexible Lease Terms of 6-12 months. Renters insurance is required. We use a 2.5 rent ratio for qualifying perspective tenants. Lee and Associates accepts checks or money orders only, No cash or credit cards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2133-5th Ave have any available units?
2133-5th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2133-5th Ave have?
Some of 2133-5th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2133-5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2133-5th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2133-5th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2133-5th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2133-5th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2133-5th Ave offers parking.
Does 2133-5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2133-5th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2133-5th Ave have a pool?
No, 2133-5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2133-5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2133-5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2133-5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2133-5th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
