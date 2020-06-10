Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2132 N 120th St Available 08/03/19 2132 N 120th ST, Seattle, WA 98133 - Property offers:hardwoods in living and both bedrooms on the main floor, laminate wood floors in family room. Main floor also offers kitchen with eating area, laundry area, new 3/4 bathroom along with a full bathroom, gas FP in family room and a wood burning in living room. Upstairs has 1 bedroom, office nook and a large storage room. The 2 car detached garage is large enough for a work bench and storage.

Term lease.

Owner provides lawn service.

Tenants pay all utilities.

Security performance deposit $2000



Video Tour Link://www.youtube.com/embed/ZolcYqqc3GQ

To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/f17f614091/2132-n-120th-st-seattle-wa-98133?iframe

$45 application fee per adult

Renter's Insurance required and part of Resident Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

No Pets Allowed



