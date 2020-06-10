All apartments in Seattle
2132 N 120th St
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

2132 N 120th St

2132 North 120th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2132 North 120th Street, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
2132 N 120th St Available 08/03/19 2132 N 120th ST, Seattle, WA 98133 - Property offers:hardwoods in living and both bedrooms on the main floor, laminate wood floors in family room. Main floor also offers kitchen with eating area, laundry area, new 3/4 bathroom along with a full bathroom, gas FP in family room and a wood burning in living room. Upstairs has 1 bedroom, office nook and a large storage room. The 2 car detached garage is large enough for a work bench and storage.
Term lease.
Owner provides lawn service.
Tenants pay all utilities.
No Pets.
Security performance deposit $2000

Video Tour Link://www.youtube.com/embed/ZolcYqqc3GQ
To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/f17f614091/2132-n-120th-st-seattle-wa-98133?iframe
$45 application fee per adult
Renter's Insurance required and part of Resident Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5053705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2132 N 120th St have any available units?
2132 N 120th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2132 N 120th St have?
Some of 2132 N 120th St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2132 N 120th St currently offering any rent specials?
2132 N 120th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2132 N 120th St pet-friendly?
No, 2132 N 120th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2132 N 120th St offer parking?
Yes, 2132 N 120th St offers parking.
Does 2132 N 120th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2132 N 120th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2132 N 120th St have a pool?
No, 2132 N 120th St does not have a pool.
Does 2132 N 120th St have accessible units?
No, 2132 N 120th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2132 N 120th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2132 N 120th St does not have units with dishwashers.
