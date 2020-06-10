Amenities
2132 N 120th St Available 08/03/19 2132 N 120th ST, Seattle, WA 98133 - Property offers:hardwoods in living and both bedrooms on the main floor, laminate wood floors in family room. Main floor also offers kitchen with eating area, laundry area, new 3/4 bathroom along with a full bathroom, gas FP in family room and a wood burning in living room. Upstairs has 1 bedroom, office nook and a large storage room. The 2 car detached garage is large enough for a work bench and storage.
Term lease.
Owner provides lawn service.
Tenants pay all utilities.
No Pets.
Security performance deposit $2000
$45 application fee per adult
Renter's Insurance required and part of Resident Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
