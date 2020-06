Amenities

patio / balcony courtyard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard

Have a great stay in this warm and welcoming Seattle condo. This is a 2nd story,corner unit.Building amenities include a secured gate and private, well-maintained courtyard. Many restaurants, cafs, and bars are within walking distance. Catch the light rail close-by and take a short trip to Downtown. Walk to Volunteer Park, home to the Asian Art Museum and the Water Tower Observation Deck.