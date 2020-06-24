All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2123 4th Ave N - 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2123 4th Ave N - 8
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2123 4th Ave N - 8

2123 4th Ave N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2123 4th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
East Queen Anne

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
coffee bar
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
internet access
Moorman Properties LLC | 206.778.6300

***3 WEEKS FREE --- LEASE MUST START BY 3/8/19***

Bostonian #8

Recently Upgraded: Top floor, naturally well-lit 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment home in prime Queen Anne Hill location. Situated a few blocks East of Queen Anne Ave, you are close to boutiques, restaurants, parks and bus-lines into downtown Seattle. Impeccable hardwood flooring throughout, high ceilings, gas range, and east facing windows with sweeping views.

Square Footage: 550

Description
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This vintage 1904 building is well maintained and located at the northeast top corner of Queen Anne Hill, which is one of the safest neighborhoods in Seattle. Because of its proximity to bus lines and its excellent central location, it has very easy access to the downtown Seattle corridor. The Bostonian has excellent access to the I-5 Freeway and Highway 99. Several parks are within walking distance. It also is within walking distance of restaurants, groceries, coffee shops, entertainment and more!

LEASE TERMS
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$1000 Security Deposit
$45 Application Fee/Credit Check (per adult occupying the unit)
$65 Utility Fee Per Occupant --- Water, Sewer, Garbage
Tenants pays electricity, Internet, gas.
No Smokers
No Candles
No Pets
*Renter's Insurance Required*

For your Application to be considered as a Completed Application all tenants applying must submit the following items:

* submittal of a completed application form online or in person including the $45 application fee
* submit holding fee of $1000
* provide proof of income such as a paystub, offer letter, or other source of verifiable income

Screening Criteria:
-------------------------------------------------
Rental History
12 months verifiable rental history

Credit History:
At least 4 accounts established for 1 year in good standing

Employment
6 months with current employer or previous employment in same field of work

Income
Monthly Verifiable income must be equal to at least 3 times the rental amount

Section 8 Applicant Criteria:
All Section 8 applicants are required to meet the same criteria as stated above, with the exception that the applicant only needs to meet the income requirements for their portion of the rent.

*We do not accept tenant-provided screening reports*
This vintage 1904 building is well maintained and located at the northeast top corner of Queen Anne Hill, which is one of the safest neighborhoods in Seattle. Because of its proximity to bus lines and its excellent central location, it has very easy access to the downtown Seattle corridor. The Bostonian has excellent access to the I-5 Freeway and Highway 99. Several parks are within walking distance. It also is within walking distance of restaurants, groceries, coffee shops, entertainment and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 4th Ave N - 8 have any available units?
2123 4th Ave N - 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 4th Ave N - 8 have?
Some of 2123 4th Ave N - 8's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 4th Ave N - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
2123 4th Ave N - 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 4th Ave N - 8 pet-friendly?
No, 2123 4th Ave N - 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2123 4th Ave N - 8 offer parking?
No, 2123 4th Ave N - 8 does not offer parking.
Does 2123 4th Ave N - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2123 4th Ave N - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 4th Ave N - 8 have a pool?
No, 2123 4th Ave N - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 2123 4th Ave N - 8 have accessible units?
No, 2123 4th Ave N - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 4th Ave N - 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2123 4th Ave N - 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gatsby
1145 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Broadcast
1420 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Ruth Court
123 18th Ave
Seattle, WA 98112
Vive
1516 NW 51st St
Seattle, WA 98107
East Howe steps
1823 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Axle
3230 16th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
The Chloe Apartments
1408 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Ballard on the Park
2233 NW 58th St
Seattle, WA 98107

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University