All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2123 4th Ave N - 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2123 4th Ave N - 4
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:00 AM

2123 4th Ave N - 4

2123 4th Avenue North · (214) 810-6169
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2123 4th Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
coffee bar
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
internet access
Move-in Special $500 Off 1st Months Rent for Leases starting by Sep 4, 2020.

BOS #4

Recently Upgraded: Top floor, naturally well-lit 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment home in prime Queen Anne Hill location. Situated a few blocks East of Queen Anne Ave, you are close to boutiques, restaurants, parks and bus-lines into downtown Seattle. Impeccable hardwood flooring throughout, high ceilings, gas range, and east facing windows with sweeping views.

Description
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This vintage 1904 building is well maintained and located at the northeast top corner of Queen Anne Hill, which is one of the safest neighborhoods in Seattle. Because of its proximity to bus lines and its excellent central location, it has very easy access to the downtown Seattle corridor. The Bostonian has excellent access to the I-5 Freeway and Highway 99. Several parks are within walking distance. It also is within walking distance of restaurants, groceries, coffee shops, entertainment and more!

LEASE TERMS
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$1200 Security Deposit
$45 Application Fee/Credit Check (per adult occupying the unit)
$65 Utility Fee Per Occupant --- Water, Sewer, Garbage
Tenants pays electricity, Internet, gas.
No Smokers
No Candles
No Pets
*Renter's Insurance Required*

For your Application to be considered as a Completed Application all tenants applying must submit the following items:

* submittal of a completed application form online or in person including the $45 application fee
* submit holding fee of $1200
* provide proof of income such as a paystub, offer letter, or other source of verifiable income

Screening Criteria:
-------------------------------------------------
Rental History
12 months verifiable rental history

Credit History:
At least 4 accounts established for 1 year in good standing

Employment
6 months with current employer or previous employment in same field of work

Income
Monthly Verifiable income must be equal to at least 3 times the rental amount

Section 8 Applicant Criteria:
All Section 8 applicants are required to meet the same criteria as stated above, with the exception that the applicant only needs to meet the income requirements for their portion of the rent.

*We do not accept tenant-provided screening reports*
This vintage 1904 building is well maintained and located at the northeast top corner of Queen Anne Hill, which is one of the safest neighborhoods in Seattle. Because of its proximity to bus lines and its excellent central location, it has very easy access to the downtown Seattle corridor. The Bostonian has excellent access to the I-5 Freeway and Highway 99. Several parks are within walking distance. It also is within walking distance of restaurants, groceries, coffee shops, entertainment and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 4th Ave N - 4 have any available units?
2123 4th Ave N - 4 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 4th Ave N - 4 have?
Some of 2123 4th Ave N - 4's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 4th Ave N - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2123 4th Ave N - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 4th Ave N - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 2123 4th Ave N - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2123 4th Ave N - 4 offer parking?
No, 2123 4th Ave N - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 2123 4th Ave N - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2123 4th Ave N - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 4th Ave N - 4 have a pool?
No, 2123 4th Ave N - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 2123 4th Ave N - 4 have accessible units?
No, 2123 4th Ave N - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 4th Ave N - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2123 4th Ave N - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2123 4th Ave N - 4?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Publix / Historic
504 5th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
Modera Jackson
1801 South Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
Landes
901 8th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Orion
910 John Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Kiara
111 Terry Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Rollin Street Flats
120 Westlake Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
The Post
888 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Minnie Flats
3028 1st Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity