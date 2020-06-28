2118 N 53rd Street

Amenities

Wallingford Home - Available now - Charming 1926 Tudor for lease in desirable Wallingford/Tangletown! Great features include warm hardwood floors, formal dining room and large kitchen with ample counter/cabinet space. One bedroom and a full bath on this level as well.

Upstairs you'll find two good-sized bedrooms with shared bathroom in hallway. Laundry facilities are downstairs along with a good-sized den space, perfect for a home office. Lots storage on this level for your bikes and gear.

Easy street parking. No smokers please. One cat or dog under 25 lbs welcome with additional $500 pet deposit.



Fantastic Wallingford/Tangletown location with great proximity to I5, Hwy 99, Amazon's SLU campus, downtown Seattle. Fun, walkable neighborhood with several restaurants/bars, coffee shops and services. Just a half mile from wonderful Green Lake with it's running/walking paths, pitch and putt golf, off-lease dog park and play fields.



For more information or a viewing, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - lisa@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-356-9851.



