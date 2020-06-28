All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 13 2019

2118 N 53rd Street

2118 North 53rd Street
Location

2118 North 53rd Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
dog park
coffee bar
Wallingford Home - Available now - Charming 1926 Tudor for lease in desirable Wallingford/Tangletown! Great features include warm hardwood floors, formal dining room and large kitchen with ample counter/cabinet space. One bedroom and a full bath on this level as well.
Upstairs you'll find two good-sized bedrooms with shared bathroom in hallway. Laundry facilities are downstairs along with a good-sized den space, perfect for a home office. Lots storage on this level for your bikes and gear.
Easy street parking. No smokers please. One cat or dog under 25 lbs welcome with additional $500 pet deposit.

Fantastic Wallingford/Tangletown location with great proximity to I5, Hwy 99, Amazon's SLU campus, downtown Seattle. Fun, walkable neighborhood with several restaurants/bars, coffee shops and services. Just a half mile from wonderful Green Lake with it's running/walking paths, pitch and putt golf, off-lease dog park and play fields.

For more information or a viewing, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - lisa@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-356-9851.

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #wallingfordrentals #tudorstyle

(RLNE5084082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
